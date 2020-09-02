|Company
|Base10 Genetics Inc., of Chicago, and DNA Link Inc., of Seoul, South Korea
|Accufind COVID-19 IgG test
|Serology test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies
|John Hopkins University study found the Accufind COVID-19 IgG has 95% sensitivity and 100% specificity
|Opgen Inc., of Gaithersberg, Md.
|Unyvero Lower Respiratory Tract (LRT) Panel
|Detects 19 clinically relevant pathogens and 10 antibiotic resistance markers in less than 5 hours directly from native lower respiratory specimen
|Diagnosis of lower respiratory tract infections
|Publication in Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease shows the clinical utility of the Unyvero LRT panel and its potential impact on antibiotic use in hospitalized patients with suspected pneumonia vs. treatment directed based on microbiological culture results; found that the Unyvero LRT panel demonstrates consistently very high negative predictive value of 97.9%; a significant number of de-escalations (65.9%) could be made with high degree of clinical confidence when MRSA or Pseudomonas aeruginosa is not detected by the LRT Panel; antibiotics could have been broadened in 10.0% of cases
|Sintx Technologies Inc., of Salt Lake City
|Silicon nitride
|Industrial ceramic
|Reduces the spread and transfer of pathogens
|Testing done at George Mason University, Virginia, confirmed that silicon nitride strongly inhibits SARS-CoV-2, after just 1 minute of exposure; found that the antiviral effect increases with higher doses and longer duration of exposure to silicon nitride; separate testing at Imquest Biosciences, Frederick, Md., showed that silicon nitride strongly inactivates the Influenza A virus; the company plans to use these findings to develop face masks and other products that inactivate viruses
