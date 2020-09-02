Opgen Inc., of Gaithersberg, Md.

Unyvero Lower Respiratory Tract (LRT) Panel

Detects 19 clinically relevant pathogens and 10 antibiotic resistance markers in less than 5 hours directly from native lower respiratory specimen

Diagnosis of lower respiratory tract infections

Publication in Diagnostic Microbiology and Infectious Disease shows the clinical utility of the Unyvero LRT panel and its potential impact on antibiotic use in hospitalized patients with suspected pneumonia vs. treatment directed based on microbiological culture results; found that the Unyvero LRT panel demonstrates consistently very high negative predictive value of 97.9%; a significant number of de-escalations (65.9%) could be made with high degree of clinical confidence when MRSA or Pseudomonas aeruginosa is not detected by the LRT Panel; antibiotics could have been broadened in 10.0% of cases