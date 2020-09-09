|Company
|Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|ADX-629
|Oral RASP inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Received a study may proceed letter from the FDA for a phase II study in hospitalized adult patients
|Apros Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|APR-003
|Oral gastrointestinal- and liver-targeted TLR7 agonist
|Colorectal cancer
|FDA cleared IND for a phase I dose-escalation study in patients with advanced unresectable CRC with malignant liver lesions
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin)
|Long-acting, once-weekly prodrug of somatropin (human growth hormone)
|Growth hormone deficiency
|Submitted MAA to EMA seeking approval for treatment of pediatric patients diagnosed with GHD
|Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass., and Beijing
|Brukinsa (zanubrutinib)
|BTK inhibitor
|Waldenström's macroglobulinemia
|New drug submission accepted by Health Canada and granted priority review status
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec)
|Gene therapy
|Severe hemophilia A
|Company disclosed in 8-K filing that it received EMA’s joint assessment report related to ongoing review of MAA; EMA requests company to submit full 52-week results from 134 patients in ongoing phase III study with the 6e13 vg/kg dose; last patient expected to reach 52 weeks in November 2020, and Biomarin is working with EMA to enable potential submission of requested data by end of first quarter of 2021
|Canbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Beijing and Cambridge, Mass.
|Hunterase (idursulfase beta injection)
|Enzyme replacement therapy
|Mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome)
|Approved by China’s NMPA for long-term treatment
|Moleculin Biotech Inc., of Houston
|Annamycin
|Anthracycline
|Soft tissue sarcomas
|Completed pre-IND meeting with FDA regarding development plan, including study design and dosing strategy for initial phase Ib/II protocol for STS with lung metastases
|Nanomab Technology Ltd., of London
|NM-01
|Imaging agent; PD-L1 modulator
|Cancer
|Submitted request to U.K.’s MHRA to start phase II study assessing PD-L1 expression using 99mTc-NM-01 as a SPECT/CT radiotracer and its correlation to PD-L1 expression results based on routine immunohistochemical testing in biopsy diagnostic specimens
|Peptilogics Inc., of Pittsburgh
|PLG-0206
|Broad-spectrum antibiotic peptide
|Prosthetic joint infections
|FDA granted orphan status
|Precision Biosciences Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|PBCAR-269A
|CAR T-cell therapy; APRIL receptor modulator
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|REN-001
|Selective PPAR delta agonist
|LCHAD deficiency and MELAS syndrome
|EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products granted orphan designation
|Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc., of New York
|Galinpepimut-S
|Targets WT1 protein
|Acute myeloid leukemia
|France’s regulatory authority cleared the start of the pivotal phase III Regal study in patients with AML who have achieved complete remission after second-line anti-leukemic therapy
