|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Allovir Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|ALVR-109
|Allogeneic virus-specific T-cell therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND application for proof-of-concept trial, expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2020
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, South Korea
|CT-P59
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Korea's MFDS cleared IND application for pivotal phase II/III trial in people with mild to moderate symptoms of infection; top-line data from phase II portion expected by year-end 2020
|Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|Avacopan
|Complement 5a receptor inhibitor
|Vasculitis
|FDA accepted NDA covering treatment of ANCA-associated disease, setting July 7, 2021, PDUFA date; agency did not issue determination on advisory committee meeting
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong
|Surufatinib
|Angio-immuno kinase inhibitor
|Pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
|China's NMPA accepted NDA covering treatment of advanced disease
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Risdiplam
|SMN2 gene modulator
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|U.K.’s MHRA issued positive opinion on early access to medicines scientific opinion for patients, 2 months and older with type 1 or type 2 SMA not suitable for authorized treatments
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-1499 (COVI-GUARD)
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase I trial in people hospitalized with infection
|Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Devon, Pa.
|Zygel
|Cannabidiol gel
|22q11.2 deletion syndrome
|FDA granted orphan designation
