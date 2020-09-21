|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|Long-acting C5 inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on a new 100-mg/mL intravenous formulation
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist; stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|Respiratory distress due to COVID-19
|FDA cleared an IND for a phase I study of 40 patients
|Arca Biopharma Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|AB-201
|Inhibitor of tissue factor
|Hospitalized COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA for a phase IIb/III study
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the application seeking use in patients with BRCA1/2 mutations after progression following a prior therapy that included a new hormonal agent
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lynparza (olaparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Advanced, high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the application to approve the drug in combination with bevacizumab in patients with tumors that have a BRCA1/2 mutation and/or genomic instability who have responded to a completed first-line platinum-based chemotherapy
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|CRN-04777
|Non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 5 agonist
|Congenital hyperinsulinism
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|HBM-4003
|Anti-CTLA4 antibody
|Advanced solid tumors
|China National Medical Products Administration approved 2 INDs for phase I studies of the drug as a monotherapy and in combination with Tuoyi (toripalimab)
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Lemzoparlimab
|Anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody
|Relapsed or refractory advanced lymphoma
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration cleared the IND for a phase I study
|Liminal Biosciences Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Ryplazim (plasminogen)
|Recombinant protein
|Congenital plasminogen deficiency
|FDA received the BLA resubmission by its U.S. subsidiary, Prometic Biotherapeutics Inc., and assigned a PDUFA target action date March 5, 2021
|Otsuka Novel Products GmbH, of Munich
|Deltyba (delamanid)
|Inhibits the synthesis of mycolic acid
|Pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion on the extension of the indication to include adolescents and children with a body weight of at least 30 kg
