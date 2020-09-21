|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Mitraclip G4
|Transcatheter mitral valve repair system
|Nonsurgical option for the treatment of mitral regurgitation
|Received the CE mark
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., of Irvine, Calif.
|Axonics r-SNM system
|Implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) device
|Treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction
|Received Health Canada approval
|Simplify Medical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif.
|Simplify Disc
|3-piece artificial disc composed of PEEK-on-ceramic material
|For 1-level cervical disc replacement
|Received PMA approval from the U.S. FDA
|Visby Medical Inc., of San Jose, Calif.
|Personal PCR
|Single-use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) device
|For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
