Company Product Description Indication Status
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Mitraclip G4 Transcatheter mitral valve repair system Nonsurgical option for the treatment of mitral regurgitation Received the CE mark
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc., of Irvine, Calif. Axonics r-SNM system Implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) device Treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction Received Health Canada approval
Simplify Medical Inc., of Sunnyvale, Calif. Simplify Disc 3-piece artificial disc composed of PEEK-on-ceramic material For 1-level cervical disc replacement Received PMA approval from the U.S. FDA
Visby Medical Inc., of San Jose, Calif. Personal PCR Single-use polymerase chain reaction (PCR) device For the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Notes

