|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill.
|Simpact
|Metallic bone fixation fastener system
|For sacroiliac joint fixation
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA for a revision implant (a 14.5 mm diameter screw) as well as additional claims, indications and length offerings
|Medhub, of Tel Aviv, Israel
|AutocathFFR
|Image-based fractional flow reserve (FFR) software that uses artificial intelligence
|For use in coronary catheterization to assess cardiac disease
|Received the CE mark
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Tyrx
|Absorbable antibacterial driveline wrap
|Securely holds a percutaneous driveline in patients receiving a ventricular assist device
|Received breakthrough device designation status from the U.S. FDA
|Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y.
|Uroshield
|Surface acoustic wave portable ultrasonic therapeutic device
|Prevents bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters
|The U.S. FDA decided to exercise its enforcement discretion to allow distribution for use during the COVID-19 pandemic
|Radlogics Inc., of Boston
|AI-powered chest X-ray pneumothorax application
|Artificial intelligence (AI) software that is trained via pattern recognition to process chest X-rays and immediately flag scans
|Assists in detecting pneumothorax
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|Rti Surgical Inc., of Alachua, Fla.
|Dynamic Active Compression (DAC) Plate
|Zero-step titanium alloy and nitinol locking plate system
|Provides stabilization and fixation of small bones of the foot
|Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.