Company Product Description Indication Status
Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill. Simpact Metallic bone fixation fastener system For sacroiliac joint fixation Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA for a revision implant (a 14.5 mm diameter screw) as well as additional claims, indications and length offerings
Medhub, of Tel Aviv, Israel AutocathFFR Image-based fractional flow reserve (FFR) software that uses artificial intelligence For use in coronary catheterization to assess cardiac disease Received the CE mark
Medtronic plc, of Dublin Tyrx Absorbable antibacterial driveline wrap Securely holds a percutaneous driveline in patients receiving a ventricular assist device Received breakthrough device designation status from the U.S. FDA
Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y. Uroshield Surface acoustic wave portable ultrasonic therapeutic device Prevents bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters The U.S. FDA decided to exercise its enforcement discretion to allow distribution for use during the COVID-19 pandemic
Radlogics Inc., of Boston AI-powered chest X-ray pneumothorax application Artificial intelligence (AI) software that is trained via pattern recognition to process chest X-rays and immediately flag scans Assists in detecting pneumothorax Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA
Rti Surgical Inc., of Alachua, Fla. Dynamic Active Compression (DAC) Plate Zero-step titanium alloy and nitinol locking plate system Provides stabilization and fixation of small bones of the foot Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA

