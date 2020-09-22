Company Product Description Indication Status

Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill. Simpact Metallic bone fixation fastener system For sacroiliac joint fixation Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA for a revision implant (a 14.5 mm diameter screw) as well as additional claims, indications and length offerings

Medhub, of Tel Aviv, Israel AutocathFFR Image-based fractional flow reserve (FFR) software that uses artificial intelligence For use in coronary catheterization to assess cardiac disease Received the CE mark

Medtronic plc, of Dublin Tyrx Absorbable antibacterial driveline wrap Securely holds a percutaneous driveline in patients receiving a ventricular assist device Received breakthrough device designation status from the U.S. FDA

Nanovibronix Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y. Uroshield Surface acoustic wave portable ultrasonic therapeutic device Prevents bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters The U.S. FDA decided to exercise its enforcement discretion to allow distribution for use during the COVID-19 pandemic

Radlogics Inc., of Boston AI-powered chest X-ray pneumothorax application Artificial intelligence (AI) software that is trained via pattern recognition to process chest X-rays and immediately flag scans Assists in detecting pneumothorax Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA

Rti Surgical Inc., of Alachua, Fla. Dynamic Active Compression (DAC) Plate Zero-step titanium alloy and nitinol locking plate system Provides stabilization and fixation of small bones of the foot Received 510(k) approval from the U.S. FDA