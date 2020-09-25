|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|AD-04
|Genetically targeted therapy
|Alcohol use disorder
|Submitted a formal request to the FDA in support of company’s position that AD-04 should be considered eligible for an FDA expedited review program
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|Long-acting C5 inhibitor
|Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in adults and children
|Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Ayvakyt (avapritinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Gastrointestinal stromal tumors
|European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for use as monotherapy in adults with unresectable or metastatic disease harboring PGFRA D842V mutation
|Brickell Biotech Inc., of Boulder, Colo., and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tokyo
|Sofpironium bromide gel, 5%
|Anticholinergic
|Primary axillary hyperhidrosis
|Kaken received marketing approval in Japan under brand name Ecclock
|Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., of Oakville, Ontario
|Cardiorx
|Extra-strength cannabidiol formulation
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II/III study in hospitalized patients with a prior history of, or risk factors for, cardiovascular disease
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|HER2-directed antibody-drug conjugate
|Gastric cancer
|Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in patients with HER2-positive unresectable advanced or recurrent disease that has progressed after chemotherapy
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium, and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Jyseleca (filgotinib)
|Oral JAK1 inhibitor
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Approved by Japan’s MHLW for use in patients who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapies, including prevention of structural joint damage
|Neurophth Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Del.
|NR-082 (rAAV2-ND4, NFS-01)
|AAV ophthalmic gene therapy
|Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy
|FDA granted orphan designation for LHON associated with ND4 mutation
|Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Suwon, Republic of Korea
|OLX-10010
|CTGF gene inhibitor
|Hypertrophic scars
|Submitted IND to FDA to test as adjunct therapy to reduce recurrence of hypertrophic scars after scar revision surgery
|Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc., of Boston
|Volasertib
|PLK1 inhibitor
|Rhabdomyosarcoma
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Rakuten Medical Inc., of San Mateo, Calif.
|Akalux I.V. infusion 250 mg (cetuximab sarotalocan sodium)
|EGFR inhibitor
|Head and neck cancer
|Japan’s MHLW approved for use in patients with unresectable locally advanced or recurrent disease
|Remegen Co. Ltd., of Yantai, China
|Disitamab vedotin (RC-48)
|Humanized anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate
|Urothelial cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation for second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive, locally advanced or metastatic disease who have also previously received platinum-containing chemotherapy
|Spirovant Sciences Inc., of Philadelphia
|SPIRO-2101
|Inhaled AAV gene therapy
|Cystic fibrosis
|FDA granted orphan and rare pediatric disease designations
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Kalydeco (ivacaftor)
|CFTR stimulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|Approved by FDA for use in children, ages 4 months to less than 6 months, who have at least 1 mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to Kalydeco based on clinical and/or in vitro assay data
|Xiangxue Life Sciences Ltd., of Nanjing, China
|TAEST-16001
|TCR-T program targeting tumors that are NY-ESO-1-positive
|Solid tumors
|Partner Genscript Probio said FDA cleared IND for phase I study
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.