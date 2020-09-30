|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD Veritor system for Rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 assay
|Rapid, point-of-care antigen test for use on the BD Veritor Plus system
|Detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2
|Received the CE mark
|Genetron Holdings Ltd., of Beijing
|HCCscreen
|Blood-based next-generation sequencing test
|For early detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in individuals who are designated to be at high-risk for HCC due to chronic HBV infection and/or liver cirrhosis
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Ka Imaging Inc., of Waterloo, Ontario
|Reveal 35C
|Portable dual-energy X-ray detector; simultaneously delivers digital radiography, bone, and tissue images in one shot
|Enables bone and soft-tissue differentiation without motion artifacts in a single X-ray exposure
|Received a medical device license from Health Canada
|Perkinelmer Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Eonis
|RT-PCR newborn screening assay
|Simultaneously tests for spinal muscular atrophy, severe combined immunodeficiency and X-linked agammaglobulinemia in newborns
|Received CE-IVD approval
|Sentiar Inc., of St. Louis
|Commandep
|Receives imaging data from the electroanatomic mapping systems and creates a 3D holographic image to be presented via a wearable headset
|Allows electrophysiologists to visualize 3D electroanatomic models and navigate accurately within the heart during a cardiac ablation procedure
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Vexos Inc., of New York
|Mechanical Ventilator Milano (MVM)
|Electrically operated, microprocessor controlled, pneumatically driven ventilator
|Treatment of adult patients suffering from respiratory failure due to COVID-19 who require temporary or longer-term invasive ventilatory support
|Health Canada approved the MVM for use under interim order
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.