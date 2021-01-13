|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Excalibur Healthcare Services Ltd., of London
|Rapid SARS COV-2 Antigen Screening test
|Antigen lateral flow testing kit
|For the detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2
|Received MHRA regulatory approval for use in mass screening for COVID-19 in asymptomatic, presymptomatic and symptomatic populations
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|Cios Flow
|Mobile C-arm
|Provides X-ray imaging of the anatomical structures of patient during clinical applications, including interventional fluoroscopic, gastrointestinal, endoscopic, urologic, pain management, orthopedic, neurologic, vascular, cardiac, critical care and emergency room procedures
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Vestibular First, of Philadelphia
|Insight Infrared Video Goggles
|Headset that uses infrared cameras to display a patient's eyes on a connected computer
|For viewing and recording eye movements to help diagnose the underlying cause of balance disorders
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.