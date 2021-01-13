Company Product Description Indication Status

Excalibur Healthcare Services Ltd., of London Rapid SARS COV-2 Antigen Screening test Antigen lateral flow testing kit For the detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2 Received MHRA regulatory approval for use in mass screening for COVID-19 in asymptomatic, presymptomatic and symptomatic populations

Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany Cios Flow Mobile C-arm Provides X-ray imaging of the anatomical structures of patient during clinical applications, including interventional fluoroscopic, gastrointestinal, endoscopic, urologic, pain management, orthopedic, neurologic, vascular, cardiac, critical care and emergency room procedures Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Vestibular First, of Philadelphia Insight Infrared Video Goggles Headset that uses infrared cameras to display a patient's eyes on a connected computer For viewing and recording eye movements to help diagnose the underlying cause of balance disorders Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA