Company Product Description Indication Status
Fusion Robotics LLC, of Boulder, Colo. Fusion Robotics system 3D imaging compatible navigation and robotic targeting system For use in spine surgery Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Rapid chromatographic immunoassay For the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swab samples The German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) granted special approval for at-home patient self-testing

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.