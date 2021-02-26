|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Fusion Robotics LLC, of Boulder, Colo.
|Fusion Robotics system
|3D imaging compatible navigation and robotic targeting system
|For use in spine surgery
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test
|Rapid chromatographic immunoassay
|For the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2 in nasal swab samples
|The German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) granted special approval for at-home patient self-testing
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.