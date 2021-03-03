|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Ayvakyt (avapritinib)
|D816V mutant KIT inhibitor
|Mastocytosis
|EMA validated type II variation MAA to treat advanced systemic disease
|Dialectic Therapeutics Inc., of Dallas
|DT-2216
|Bcl-xL Bcl-2 associated death promotor inhibitor
|Metastatic solid tumors
|FDA cleared IND application for phase I trial, expected to begin in first half of 2021
|Exicure Inc., of Chicago
|Cavrotolimod (AST-008)
|TLR9 agonist
|Merkel cell carcinoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Exithera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Westborough, Mass.
|EP-7041
|Factor XIa inhibitor
|Thrombosis
|FDA cleared IND application for phase II trial to prevent blood clot formation in people critically ill with COVID-19
|Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Daridorexant
|Dual orexin receptor antagonist
|Insomnia
|MAA submitted to EMA for treatment of adults
|Kempharm Inc., of Celebration, Fla.
|Azstarys (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate, formerly KP-415)
|Alpha 2 adrenoceptor agonist
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|FDA approved to treat people 6 and older
|Oblato Inc., of Princeton, N.J., subsidiary of Gtreebnt Co. Ltd., of Seongnam, South Korea
|OKN-007 (disufenton sodium)
|Sulfatase inhibitor
|Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma
|FDA granted fast track designation
|On Target Laboratories Inc., of West Lafayette, Ind.
|Pafolacianine
|Folate receptor modulator
|Ovarian cancer
|FDA accepted NDA and granted priority review as adjunct to identify cancer during surgery
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Vaccine approved by regulatory authorities of Republic of Angola, Republic of the Congo and Republic of Djibouti
|Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody
|Nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|Initiated rolling BLA submission to FDA to treat recurrent or metastatic disease
|Saniona AB, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Tesomet (tesofensine + metoprolol)
|Beta 1 adrenoceptor antagonist
|Prader-Willi syndrome
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|STI-2099 (intranasal COVIDROPS)
|Gene-encoded anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND for phase I study in healthy volunteers and people with mild infection
|Wellmarker Bio Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|WM-S1-030
|Tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Colorectal and progressive cancer
|Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration cleared phase Ia/Ib trial to enroll 100 people with advanced disease
|Xentria Inc., of Chicago
|XTMAB-16
|TNF-alpha inhibitor
|Sarcoidosis
|IND for phase I trial submitted to FDA
|
Notes
