Company Product Description Indication Status

Beigene Ltd., of Beijing Tislelizumab Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Second- or third-line non-small-cell lung cancer China's NMPA accepted the sBLA

Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China BPI-D0316 EGFR inhibitor Locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer China's NMPA accepted the NDA

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China Proxalutamide Androgen receptor antagonist COVID-19 IND application for the phase III trial was approved by FDA

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. mRNA-1273 (TAK-919) COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 prophylaxis Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. submitted an NDA to Japan’s MHLW to import and distribute the vaccine

Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass. Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) Glucocorticoid receptor agonist Ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis FDA accepted the sNDA for review, with a PDUFA date of no later than Oct. 18, 2021

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Actemra/Roactemra (tocilizumab) IL-6 inhibitor To slow the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adults with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease Approved by the FDA, marking the 6th FDA-approved indication since it launched in the U.S. in 2010

Seqirus Inc., of Summit, N.J. Flucelvax Quadrivalent Cell-based quadrivalent vaccine Influenza FDA approved an expanded age indication for people 2 and older

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SIG-007 Genetically modified cells with a nonviral vector to express human alpha-galactosidase A Fabry disease FDA granted orphan drug designation

Turnsole Biologics, of Pécs and Budapest, Hungary TS-020 Prophylactic antiviral agent that blocks virus replication Acute COVID-19 infection Received regulatory authority approval in Hungary and initiated a phase Ib/II trial to evaluate the efficacy and the safety in patients with severe infection with risk of progression