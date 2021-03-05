|Company
Product
Description
Indication
Status
|Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|Tislelizumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Second- or third-line non-small-cell lung cancer
|China's NMPA accepted the sBLA
|Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|BPI-D0316
|EGFR inhibitor
|Locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer
|China's NMPA accepted the NDA
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Proxalutamide
|Androgen receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|IND application for the phase III trial was approved by FDA
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273 (TAK-919)
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. submitted an NDA to Japan’s MHLW to import and distribute the vaccine
|Ocular Therapeutix Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis
|FDA accepted the sNDA for review, with a PDUFA date of no later than Oct. 18, 2021
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Actemra/Roactemra (tocilizumab)
|IL-6 inhibitor
|To slow the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adults with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease
|Approved by the FDA, marking the 6th FDA-approved indication since it launched in the U.S. in 2010
|Seqirus Inc., of Summit, N.J.
|Flucelvax Quadrivalent
|Cell-based quadrivalent vaccine
|Influenza
|FDA approved an expanded age indication for people 2 and older
|Sigilon Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SIG-007
|Genetically modified cells with a nonviral vector to express human alpha-galactosidase A
|Fabry disease
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Turnsole Biologics, of Pécs and Budapest, Hungary
|TS-020
|Prophylactic antiviral agent that blocks virus replication
|Acute COVID-19 infection
|Received regulatory authority approval in Hungary and initiated a phase Ib/II trial to evaluate the efficacy and the safety in patients with severe infection with risk of progression
