Company Product Description Indication Status
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Alinity m Resp-4-Plex molecular assay Detects and differentiates SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus in one test Testing for COVID-19, flu and RSV FDA emergency use authorization
Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill. Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 test Molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 Expanded to include asymptomatic cases of SARS-CoV-2 FDA emergency use authorization
Illumina Inc., of San Diego, Calif. Nextseq 550Dx platform and associated reagent kits Sequencing platform For use in next-generation sequencing-based molecular diagnostics Roszdravnadzor approval
Illumina Inc., of San Diego, Calif. Reagents for the Miseq Dx platform In vitro diagnostic reagents Next-generation sequencing-based molecular diagnostics Roszdravnadzor approval
Second Sight Medical Products Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif. Argus 2s retinal prosthesis system Set of external hardware (glasses and video processing unit) For use in combination with previously implanted Argus II systems for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa FDA clearance
Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. Omni surgical system Microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device Expanded to include canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma FDA clearance

Notes

