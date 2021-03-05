|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Alinity m Resp-4-Plex molecular assay
|Detects and differentiates SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus in one test
|Testing for COVID-19, flu and RSV
|FDA emergency use authorization
|Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill.
|Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 test
|Molecular test for SARS-CoV-2
|Expanded to include asymptomatic cases of SARS-CoV-2
|FDA emergency use authorization
|Illumina Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
|Nextseq 550Dx platform and associated reagent kits
|Sequencing platform
|For use in next-generation sequencing-based molecular diagnostics
|Roszdravnadzor approval
|Illumina Inc., of San Diego, Calif.
|Reagents for the Miseq Dx platform
|In vitro diagnostic reagents
|Next-generation sequencing-based molecular diagnostics
|Roszdravnadzor approval
|Second Sight Medical Products Inc., of Los Angeles, Calif.
|Argus 2s retinal prosthesis system
|Set of external hardware (glasses and video processing unit)
|For use in combination with previously implanted Argus II systems for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa
|FDA clearance
|Sight Sciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Omni surgical system
|Microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device
|Expanded to include canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma
|FDA clearance
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.