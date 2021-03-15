Company Product Description Indication Status
Check-Cap Ltd., of Isfiya, Israel C-Scan Preparation-free, ingestible, scanning capsule-based system Prevents colorectal cancer by detecting precancerous polyps U.S. FDA approved its investigational device exemption application to allow a pivotal study
Fujifilm Europe GmbH, of Duesseldorf, Germany Fujifilm COVID-19 Ag Test Rapid antigen test that uses a proprietary silver amplification immunochromatography method Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens Received CE mark approval
Olympus Medical Systems Group, of Center Valley, Pa. Narrow Band Imaging Optical imaging technology that filters out all but blue and green light to enhance the visibility and contrast of vessels and surface patterns on the mucosa For assessing the neoplastic potential of colorectal polyps Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Pelican Diagnostics Inc., of New York Pelican COVID-19 Ultra-Rapid Mobile Test Saliva-based test kit includes hand-held reusable digital reader and disposable testing cartridges Detects SARS-CoV-2 via spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins in saliva Received CE mark approval

