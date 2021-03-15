|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Check-Cap Ltd., of Isfiya, Israel
|C-Scan
|Preparation-free, ingestible, scanning capsule-based system
|Prevents colorectal cancer by detecting precancerous polyps
|U.S. FDA approved its investigational device exemption application to allow a pivotal study
|Fujifilm Europe GmbH, of Duesseldorf, Germany
|Fujifilm COVID-19 Ag Test
|Rapid antigen test that uses a proprietary silver amplification immunochromatography method
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 antigens
|Received CE mark approval
|Olympus Medical Systems Group, of Center Valley, Pa.
|Narrow Band Imaging
|Optical imaging technology that filters out all but blue and green light to enhance the visibility and contrast of vessels and surface patterns on the mucosa
|For assessing the neoplastic potential of colorectal polyps
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Pelican Diagnostics Inc., of New York
|Pelican COVID-19 Ultra-Rapid Mobile Test
|Saliva-based test kit includes hand-held reusable digital reader and disposable testing cartridges
|Detects SARS-CoV-2 via spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) proteins in saliva
|Received CE mark approval
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.