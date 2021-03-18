|Company
|Celularity Inc., of Florham Park, N.J.
|CYNK-001
|Non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived NK cell therapy
|Recurrent glioblastoma multiforme
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology, of Beijing
|Recombinant protein subunit vaccine
|COVID-19
|Approved in China for emergency use
|Peptomyc SL, of Barcelona, Spain
|Omomyc (OMO-103)
|Myc inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Received approval from Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices to conduct phase I/II study
|Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|PRGN-2012
|Off-the-shelf Adenoverse immunotherapy
|Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|BIVV-003
|Ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy
|Sickle cell disease
|EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products released details supporting orphan designation
