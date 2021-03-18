Company Product Description Indication Status
Celularity Inc., of Florham Park, N.J. CYNK-001 Non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived NK cell therapy Recurrent glioblastoma multiforme FDA granted fast track designation
Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology, of Beijing Recombinant protein subunit vaccine Recombinant protein subunit vaccine COVID-19 Approved in China for emergency use
Peptomyc SL, of Barcelona, Spain Omomyc (OMO-103) Myc inhibitor Solid tumors Received approval from Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices to conduct phase I/II study
Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md. PRGN-2012 Off-the-shelf Adenoverse immunotherapy Recurrent respiratory papillomatosis FDA granted orphan designation
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., of Brisbane, Calif., and Sanofi SA, of Paris BIVV-003 Ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy  Sickle cell disease EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products released details supporting orphan designation

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.