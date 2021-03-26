|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Airway Therapeutics Inc., of Cincinnati
|AT-100
|Recombinant surfactant protein D
|Bronchopulmonary dysplasia
|FDA accepted the IND for a phase Ib study to confirm the feasibility of intra-tracheal administration of AT-100 and its safety and tolerability profile in very preterm babies
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Myrbetriq and Myrbetriq Granules (mirabegron)
|Beta 3 adrenoceptor agonist
|Neurogenic detrusor overactivity
|FDA approved the new indication
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo, and Seagen Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Enfortumab vedotin
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4
|Locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer following treatment with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and platinum-based therapies
|EMA accepted the MAA
|Astellas Pharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Xtandi (enzalutamide)
|Androgen receptor signaling inhibitor
|Metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the expanded indication
|Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Comirnaty
|mRNA based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|EMA approved the manufacturing of the drug product at Biontech's Marburg facility; first batches of vaccine manufactured at the site are expected to be delivered in the second half of April; EMA also approved the storage of the vaccine at -25°C to -15°C for a total of 2 weeks
|Camurus AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Buvidal (buprenorphine)
|Prolonged release opioid partial agonist
|Opioid dependence
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the 160-mg monthly dose
|Diurnal Group plc, of Cardiff, U.K.
|Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules)
|Corticosteroid
|Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the drug
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Sacituzumab govitecan-hziy
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Trop-2
|Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
|EMA validated the MAA
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|Mild to moderate COVID-19
|Submitted an application for emergency use authorization to the FDA
|Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, and Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Ponvory (ponesimod)
|Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 modulator
|Relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the drug
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Tecentriq (atezolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|First-line metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer with high PD-L1 expression and no EGFR or ALK mutations
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the expanded indication
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|TAK-003
|Live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus
|Dengue prophylaxis
|EMA accepted the application for approval through the EU-M4all procedure
|Verastem Inc., of Boston
|Copiktra (duvelisib)
|Dual phosphoinositide-3 kinase delta/gamma inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and refractory follicular lymphoma
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the drug
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Kaftrio (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor)
|Combination of CFTR potentiator and 2 CFTR correctors
|Cystic fibrosis patients ages 12 and older who have 1 copy of the F508del mutation and a gating or residual function mutation
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the expanded indication
