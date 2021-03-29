|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Amryt Pharma plc, of Dublin
|Filsuvez (AP-101/Oleogel-S10)
|Keratinocyte modulator
|Junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa
|EMA validated the MAA
|Antibe Therapeutics Inc., of Toronto
|Otenaproxesul
|Anti-inflammatory
|Osteoarthritis pain
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase III program
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|High-risk muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma
|EMA validated the type II variation application for use of Opdivo as an adjuvant to surgical resection
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, and Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)
|CAR T targeting B-cell maturation antigen
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|FDA approved the therapy for use in patients after 4 or more prior lines of therapy
|Celltrion Group, of Incheon, Korea
|CT-P59 (regdanvimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive scientific opinion for use of the drug in patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|Mezzion Pharma Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea
|Udenafil
|PDE5 inhibitor
|Single ventricle heart disease after a Fontan operation
|Resubmitted the NDA to the FDA with a request for a priority review
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Maralixibat
|Apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter
|Alagille syndrome
|FDA accepted the NDA and granted a priority review; PDUFA target action date is Sept. 29, 2021
|Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Relugolix
|Gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist
|Advanced prostate cancer
|EMA validated the MAA
|Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp., of Hasbrouck, Heights, N.J.
|Fexapotide triflutate
|Pro-apoptotic protein
|Benign prostatic hyperplasia
|Plans to file for approval during the summer of 2021; will provide a firm date for the filing within the next 6 weeks
|Paion AG, of Aachen, Germany
|Byfavo (remimazolam)
|Ultra-short-acting, reversible intravenous benzodiazepine
|Procedural sedation
|European Commission approved the drug
|Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranbury, N.J.
|RP-L201
|Gene therapy expressing ITGB2
|Leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I
|EMA granted priority medicines designation
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Hadlima (adalimumab)
|Biosimilar of Humira
|Rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult and pediatric Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa and plaque psoriasis
|Launched the drug in Australia, following approval
|Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., of Shanghai
|HLX10
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient solid tumors
|Plans to file an NDA with the National Drug Products Administration in China based on positive phase II data
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Ublituximab
|Glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Completed the rolling submission of a BLA to the FDA for ublituximab plus Ukoniq (umbralisib)
|Union Therapeutics A/S, of Hellerup, Denmark
|UNI-91103
|Nasal spray of the antihelminthic niclosamide
|COVID-19
|National Institute for Health Research in the U.K. granted urgent public health prioritization to the Protect-B study
|Xenetic Biosciences Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
|Xcart
|CAR T targeting neoantigens
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|Received approval to start an exploratory patient biopsy study in Eastern Europe
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.