Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J. BD Veritor system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A+B Rapid antigen test Detects SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in a single test Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Binx Health Inc., of Boston Binx IO system Molecular point-of-care testing platform Detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea FDA granted CLIA waiver; had previously received 510(k) clearance for use in moderate and high-complexity locations
Gold Standard Diagnostics Group, of Davis, Calif. Borrelia burgdorferi IgG/IgM Vise-Ospc EIA test Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) that can be used in the the CDC recommended modified two-tiered testing algorithm Diagnosis of Lyme disease Received U.S. FDA clearance
Nines Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif. Ninesmeasure Artificial intelligence-based tool Helps radiologists to quickly measure the long and short axes of selected nodules in lung scans Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

