|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J.
|BD Veritor system for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A+B
|Rapid antigen test
|Detects SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in a single test
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Binx Health Inc., of Boston
|Binx IO system
|Molecular point-of-care testing platform
|Detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea
|FDA granted CLIA waiver; had previously received 510(k) clearance for use in moderate and high-complexity locations
|Gold Standard Diagnostics Group, of Davis, Calif.
|Borrelia burgdorferi IgG/IgM Vise-Ospc EIA test
|Enzyme immunoassay (EIA) that can be used in the the CDC recommended modified two-tiered testing algorithm
|Diagnosis of Lyme disease
|Received U.S. FDA clearance
|Nines Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Ninesmeasure
|Artificial intelligence-based tool
|Helps radiologists to quickly measure the long and short axes of selected nodules in lung scans
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
