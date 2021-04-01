|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Autolus Therapeutics plc, of London
|AUTO-1
|CAR T targeting CD19
|Relapsed/refractory B-acute lymphocytic leukemia
|EMA granted priority medicines designation
|Beyondspring Inc., of New York
|Plinabulin
|Selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent
|Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia
|Submitted NDAs to the FDA and the China National Medical Products Administration for use of plinabulin plus granulocyte colony-stimulating factor
|Lannett Co. Inc., of Philadelphia, and Respirent Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Chongqing, China
|Fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder
|Generic to Advair Diskus (Glaxosmithkline plc)
|Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
|Submitted ANDA
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna
|mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|U.K. regulators granted conditional marketing authorization
|Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., of Wuhan, China
|NR-082
|Gene therapy expressing ND4
|Leber hereditary optic neuropathy
|Center for Drug Evaluation of China National Medical Products Administration approved the IND
|Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting an epitope on the CD38 receptor on multiple myeloma cells
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|FDA approved the expanded indication for the drug in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients after 1-3 lines of prior therapy
|Secura Bio Inc., of Summerlin, Nev.
|Copiktra (duvelisib)
|Phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor
|Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for use in CLL after at least 2 prior therapies and FL that is refractory to at least 2 prior systemic therapies
|Taiho Oncology Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|Futibatinib (TAS-120)
|Covalently-binding FGFR inhibitor
|Previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 gene rearrangements
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|United Therapeutics Corp., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Tyvaso (treprostinil)
|Dilates blood vessels
|Pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease
|FDA approved the expanded indication
Notes
