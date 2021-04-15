|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, and Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Opdivo (nivolumab)/Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1/kinase inhibitor
|Advanced renal cell carcinoma
|European Commission approved the combination
|Diurnal Group plc, of Cardiff, U.K.
|Efmody (hydrocortisone modified-release hard capsules)
|Corticosteroid
|Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
|Company withdrew its application for maintenance of orphan drug designation in Europe because pursuing the designation would likely cause a significant delay in the European commercial launch
|Elsalys Biotech SA, of Lyon France
|Leukotac (inolimomab)
|IL-2 receptor alpha subunit inhibitor
|Acute cortico-resistant or corticosteroid-dependent graft-vs.-host disease
|The French National Agency for the Medicines and Health Products Safety renewed the temporary authorization for use
|Fibrogen Inc., of San Francisco
|Pamrevlumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|EMA started review under Article 5(3) of Regulation 726/2004
|Illuminare Biotechnologies Inc., of New York
|Illuminare-1
|Myelin binding agent
|Visualization and delineation of nerve structures
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study using the drug during robot-assisted radical prostatectomy
|Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|GT-20029
|Degrades the androgen receptor via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway
|Acne and androgenetic alopecia
|National Medical Products Administration in China approved the start of clinical trials
|Mitochem Therapeutics Inc., of Charleston, S.C.
|MC-16
|Regulates pro-survival and antioxidant pathways
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
