|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Requested end-of-phase II meeting with FDA following completion of phase IIb part of phase IIb/III study
|Amydis Inc., of San Diego
|Retinal tracer
|Small-molecule diagnostic
|Parkinson's disease
|Completed pre-IND interaction with FDA, which concurred with specifications for drug substance and planned toxicology studies to support phase I/IIa development
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Selumetinib
|Dual MEK-1/MEK-2 inhibitor
|Neurofibromatosis type 1
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended conditional marketing authorization to treat symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas in children 3 and older
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|EGFR inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended marketing authorization to treat adults with early stage, EGFR-mutated disease after complete tumor resection
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-05 (dextromethorphan + bupropion)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|FDA accepted NDA and granted priority review, setting PDUFA date of Aug. 22, 2021
|Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enspryng (satralizumab)
|Anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibody
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended marketing authorization to treat people 12 and older with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody seropositive disorder as monotherapy or in combination with immunosuppressive therapy
|Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Gavreto (pralsetinib)
|RET tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Thyroid cancer
|China's NMPA accepted NDA and designated priority review to treat advanced/metastatic RET-altered disease
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Mumbai
|Ryaltris (olopatadine hydrochloride + mometasone furoate)
|Histamine H1 receptor antagonist
|Allergic rhinitis
|European Union approved fixed-dose combination nasal spray to treat people 12 and older
|Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J.
|Ad26.COV2 (JNJ-78436735)
|SARS-CoV-2 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine
|COVID-19
|FDA and CDC allowed resumption of single-shot vaccine in people 18 and older under EUA
|Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., of Newton, Mass.
|Nexpovio (selinexor)
|Exportin 1 inhibitor
|Multiple myeloma
|EMA validated type II variation MAA to expand authorized indication to include, in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone, adults who received at least 1 prior therapy; Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use expected to complete its review in fourth quarter of 2021
|Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|NL-201
|Dual IL-15/IL-2 receptor agonist
|Solid tumors
|FDA removed clinical hold on IND application, allowing phase I trial to begin recruiting up to 120 people with advanced, relapsed or refractory disease
|Scopus Biopharma Inc., of New York
|Immuno-oncology RNA therapy
|STAT3 gene inhibitor; TLR-9 agonist
|B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|IND for phase I trial submitted to FDA
|Tarsier Pharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|TRS-02
|Immunomodulator
|Back-of-eye blinding indications, including posterior/intermediate uveitis and panuveitis
|FDA provided positive feedback on development plan, including CMC requirements and bridging of non-clinical data, during pre-IND meeting
|Uniqure NV, of Amsterdam
|Etranacogene dezaparvovec
|AAV gene therapy
|Hemophilia B
|FDA lifted clinical hold on pivotal Hope-B trial after determining issues related to single patient diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma were satisfactorily addressed; top-line 52-week data expected in second quarter of 2021
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, Mass., and Crispr Therapeutics AG, of Zug, Switzerland
|CTX-001
|BCL11A gene modulator
|Beta-thalassemia
|EMA granted priority medicines designation to treat transfusion-dependent disease
|Voyager Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|VY-HTT01
|AAV gene therapy
|Huntington's disease
|FDA lifted clinical hold on phase I/II IND application; Vytal study expected to begin by year-end 2021
Notes
