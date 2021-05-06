Company Product Description Indication Status
Amt Pte. Ltd., of Singapore Resolute 2.0 Direct RT-PCR COVID-19 test kit Detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus CE mark
My01 Inc., of Montreal, Quebec My01 Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor Sterile, single-use device delivers microsensor directly within the muscle, Bluetooth capabilities with mobile app Compartment syndrome FDA clearance
Renovacare Inc., of Roseland, N.J. Skingun and Cellmist System System treats burn wounds using skin cells obtained directly from the burn patient Burns FDA IDE approval
Viome Inc., of Bellevue, Wash. mRna technology mRNA analyzing technology and artificial intelligence platform Detection of oral and throat cancers FDA breakthrough device designation

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.