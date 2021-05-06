|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Amt Pte. Ltd., of Singapore
|Resolute 2.0
|Direct RT-PCR COVID-19 test kit
|Detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus
|CE mark
|My01 Inc., of Montreal, Quebec
|My01 Continuous Compartmental Pressure Monitor
|Sterile, single-use device delivers microsensor directly within the muscle, Bluetooth capabilities with mobile app
|Compartment syndrome
|FDA clearance
|Renovacare Inc., of Roseland, N.J.
|Skingun and Cellmist System
|System treats burn wounds using skin cells obtained directly from the burn patient
|Burns
|FDA IDE approval
|Viome Inc., of Bellevue, Wash.
|mRna technology
|mRNA analyzing technology and artificial intelligence platform
|Detection of oral and throat cancers
|FDA breakthrough device designation
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.