|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Pamiparib
|PARP inhibitor
|Previously treated advanced ovarian cancer
|China's NMPA granted conditional approval
|Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif.
|Avacopan
|Complement C5a receptor inhibitor
|Antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis
|FDA arthritis advisory committee voted 9-9 on whether efficacy data support approval, 10-8 that the safety profile is adequate, and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval
|Eisai Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Lenvima (lenvatinib) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Multiple receptor TKI + PD-1 inhibitor
|Advanced renal cell carcinoma and advanced endometrial carcinoma
|FDA granted priority review for the applications
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136; sotrovimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|EMA started a rolling review
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|Pfizer-Biontech vaccine (BNT-162b2)
|mRNA-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Initiated a rolling submission of the BLA to FDA
