Company Product Description Indication Status

Beigene Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass. Pamiparib PARP inhibitor Previously treated advanced ovarian cancer China's NMPA granted conditional approval

Chemocentryx Inc., of Mountain View, Calif. Avacopan Complement C5a receptor inhibitor Antineutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis FDA arthritis advisory committee voted 9-9 on whether efficacy data support approval, 10-8 that the safety profile is adequate, and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval

Eisai Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Lenvima (lenvatinib) + Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Multiple receptor TKI + PD-1 inhibitor Advanced renal cell carcinoma and advanced endometrial carcinoma FDA granted priority review for the applications

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco VIR-7831 (GSK-4182136; sotrovimab) Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 EMA started a rolling review

Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany Pfizer-Biontech vaccine (BNT-162b2) mRNA-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Initiated a rolling submission of the BLA to FDA