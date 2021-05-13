Company Product Description Indication Status
Annovis Bio Inc., of Berwyn, Pa. ANVS-401 Inhibitor of amyloid precursor protein, alpha-synuclein and tau  Alzheimer's disease in Down syndrome Application filed with FDA for orphan drug designation
Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai Xpovio (selinexor) XPO1 inhibitor Endometrial cancer China's NMPA approved IND application for phase III trial to treat advanced/recurrent disease
Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark Transcon PTH Parathyroid hormone prodrug Hypoparathyroidism Clinical trial notification filed with Japan's PDMA to initiate phase III Pathway Japan trial in adults
Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego Zynrelef (bupivacaine + meloxicam extended release) Cyclooxygenase 2 inhibitor + sodium channel inhibitor Pain FDA approved to manage postoperative pain in adults for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty
Palisade Bio Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. LB-1148 Protease inhibitor Abdominal adhesions FDA granted fast track designation to reduce adhesions following abdominal or pelvic surgery
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow Sputnik Light COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Republic of Angola approved vaccine
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow Sputnik V COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Food and Drug Authority of Republic of Maldives approved vaccine
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, of Dublin Recorlev (levoketoconazole) Adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor Cushing's syndrome FDA accepted NDA to treat endogenous disease, setting Jan. 1, 2022, PDUFA date

