|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Annovis Bio Inc., of Berwyn, Pa.
|ANVS-401
|Inhibitor of amyloid precursor protein, alpha-synuclein and tau
|Alzheimer's disease in Down syndrome
|Application filed with FDA for orphan drug designation
|Antengene Corp. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Xpovio (selinexor)
|XPO1 inhibitor
|Endometrial cancer
|China's NMPA approved IND application for phase III trial to treat advanced/recurrent disease
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Transcon PTH
|Parathyroid hormone prodrug
|Hypoparathyroidism
|Clinical trial notification filed with Japan's PDMA to initiate phase III Pathway Japan trial in adults
|Heron Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Zynrelef (bupivacaine + meloxicam extended release)
|Cyclooxygenase 2 inhibitor + sodium channel inhibitor
|Pain
|FDA approved to manage postoperative pain in adults for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty
|Palisade Bio Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|LB-1148
|Protease inhibitor
|Abdominal adhesions
|FDA granted fast track designation to reduce adhesions following abdominal or pelvic surgery
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik Light
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Ministry of Health of Republic of Angola approved vaccine
|Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Food and Drug Authority of Republic of Maldives approved vaccine
|Strongbridge Biopharma plc, of Dublin
|Recorlev (levoketoconazole)
|Adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor
|Cushing's syndrome
|FDA accepted NDA to treat endogenous disease, setting Jan. 1, 2022, PDUFA date
Notes
