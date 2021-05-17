|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C.
|NM-002
|Long-acting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist
|Short bowel syndrome
|U.S. Adopted Names Council officially designated drug vurolenatide
|Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of San Diego
|Zimhi
|Naloxone injection
|Opioid overdose
|NDA resubmitted to FDA
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|AP-188 (N,N-dimethyltryptamine, DMT)
|Psychedelic compound part of tryptamine family
|Stroke
|Received FDA feedback regarding plans to investigate drug as adjunct to physical therapy in rehabilitation of stroke; FDA in agreement with planned preclinical efficacy experiments and provided input into planned phase I study to be conducted in the U.K. in the fourth quarter of 2021
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|Empaveli (pegcetacoplan)
|C3 therapy
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
|Approved by FDA for use in adults who are treatment-naïve as well as for patients switching from C5 inhibitors Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|Diamedica Therapeutics Inc., of Minneapolis
|DM-199
|Recombinant human tissue kallikrine-1
|Acute ischemic stroke
|FDA accepted the IND for a pivotal phase II/III Remedy2 trial
|Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai
|Sacituzumab govitecan
|Antibody directed at TROP-2
|Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer
|China’s NMPA accepted for review the BLA seeking approval for use in adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease who have received 2 or more prior systemic therapies, at least 1 of them for metastatic disease
|Icanomab GmbH, of Polling, Germany
|Anti-IL-1R7 antibody
|Anti-IL-1R7 antibody
|Late-stage COVID-19
|Received positive regulatory advice for clinical development in COVID-19
|Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif.
|Anktiva (N-803)
|IL-15 superagonist
|Locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors
|FDA cleared the start of a phase I study
|Ix Biopharma Ltd., of Singapore
|Ketamine
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Complex regional pain syndrome
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Kiromic Biopharma Inc., of Houston
|KB-PD1
|Allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell expressing chimeric PD-1 switch receptor
|Solid malignancies
|Submitted IND to FDA for phase I trial testing drug in patients with PD-L1-positive metastatic or progressive locally advanced solid malignancies
|Mindmed Inc., of New York
|MMED-008
|LSD
|Generalized anxiety disorder
|Received FDA feedback from type C meeting; on target to submit IND in second quarter of 2021 and launch phase IIb trial in fourth quarter of 2021
|Pharmather Holdings Ltd., of Toronto
|Ketamine
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Levodopa-induced dyskinesia
|FDA approved IND to proceed with phase II trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease; enrollment expected to begin in third quarter of 2021
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik V
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Vaccine approved in the Republic of Ecuador
|Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow
|Sputnik Light
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Single-dose vaccine approved by Ministry of Health of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
