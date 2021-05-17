Company Product Description Indication Status

9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C. NM-002 Long-acting injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist Short bowel syndrome U.S. Adopted Names Council officially designated drug vurolenatide

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., of San Diego Zimhi Naloxone injection Opioid overdose NDA resubmitted to FDA

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia AP-188 (N,N-dimethyltryptamine, DMT) Psychedelic compound part of tryptamine family Stroke Received FDA feedback regarding plans to investigate drug as adjunct to physical therapy in rehabilitation of stroke; FDA in agreement with planned preclinical efficacy experiments and provided input into planned phase I study to be conducted in the U.K. in the fourth quarter of 2021

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) C3 therapy Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria Approved by FDA for use in adults who are treatment-naïve as well as for patients switching from C5 inhibitors Soliris (eculizumab) and Ultomiris (ravulizumab)

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc., of Minneapolis DM-199 Recombinant human tissue kallikrine-1 Acute ischemic stroke FDA accepted the IND for a pivotal phase II/III Remedy2 trial

Everest Medicines Ltd., of Shanghai Sacituzumab govitecan Antibody directed at TROP-2 Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer China’s NMPA accepted for review the BLA seeking approval for use in adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic disease who have received 2 or more prior systemic therapies, at least 1 of them for metastatic disease

Icanomab GmbH, of Polling, Germany Anti-IL-1R7 antibody Anti-IL-1R7 antibody Late-stage COVID-19 Received positive regulatory advice for clinical development in COVID-19

Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif. Anktiva (N-803) IL-15 superagonist Locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors FDA cleared the start of a phase I study

Ix Biopharma Ltd., of Singapore Ketamine NMDA receptor antagonist Complex regional pain syndrome FDA granted orphan designation

Kiromic Biopharma Inc., of Houston KB-PD1 Allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell expressing chimeric PD-1 switch receptor Solid malignancies Submitted IND to FDA for phase I trial testing drug in patients with PD-L1-positive metastatic or progressive locally advanced solid malignancies

Mindmed Inc., of New York MMED-008 LSD Generalized anxiety disorder Received FDA feedback from type C meeting; on target to submit IND in second quarter of 2021 and launch phase IIb trial in fourth quarter of 2021

Pharmather Holdings Ltd., of Toronto Ketamine NMDA receptor antagonist Levodopa-induced dyskinesia FDA approved IND to proceed with phase II trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease; enrollment expected to begin in third quarter of 2021

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik V COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Vaccine approved in the Republic of Ecuador

Russian Direct Investment Fund, of Moscow Sputnik Light COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator COVID-19 Single-dose vaccine approved by Ministry of Health of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela