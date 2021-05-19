|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Breegi Scientific Inc., of Brookline, Mass.
|Negative Pressure Steridome
|Single-use barrier protection product intended for health care professionals
|For use in addition to personal protective equipment when handling hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19
|FDA emergency use authorization
|Lifesignals Inc., of Fremont, Calif.
|LX155OE Multiparameter Remote Monitoring Platform
|Single-use, wearable medical biosensor
|Continuous collection of physiological data of patients at home and in health care settings
|CE mark
|Mindpeak GmbH, of Hamburg, Germany
|Breastihc
|Artificial intelligence software that detects and quantifies breast cancer cells
|Primary diagnosis of breast cancer
|CE-IVD mark
|Tasso Inc., of Seattle, Wash.
|Tasso-M20
|Whole dried blood sample device
|At-home, self-sampling blood collection
|CE mark
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.