Company Product Description Indication Status
Breegi Scientific Inc., of Brookline, Mass. Negative Pressure Steridome Single-use barrier protection product intended for health care professionals For use in addition to personal protective equipment when handling hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 FDA emergency use authorization
Lifesignals Inc., of Fremont, Calif. LX155OE Multiparameter Remote Monitoring Platform Single-use, wearable medical biosensor Continuous collection of physiological data of patients at home and in health care settings CE mark
Mindpeak GmbH, of Hamburg, Germany Breastihc Artificial intelligence software that detects and quantifies breast cancer cells Primary diagnosis of breast cancer CE-IVD mark
Tasso Inc., of Seattle, Wash. Tasso-M20 Whole dried blood sample device At-home, self-sampling blood collection CE mark

