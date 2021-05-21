Company Product Description Indication Status

Albireo Pharma Inc., of Boston Bylvay (odevixibat) Non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Ultomiris (ravulizumab) Complement C5 factor inhibitor Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome U.K.’s NICE recommended the treatment for both diseases

Almirall SA, of Barcelona, Spain, and Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y. Klisyri (tirbanibulin) Microtubule inhibitor Actinic keratosis EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval of the treatment on the face or scalp

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S) Adenovirus-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted special approval for emergency use

Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany Verquvo (vericiguat) Stimulates soluble guanylate cyclase Heart failure EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Product for Human Use recommended approval for use in treating symptomatic chronic heart failure in adults with reduced ejection fraction

Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel) Gene therapy expressing ABCD1 Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of Princeton, N.J. Opdivo (nivolumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer FDA approved the drug as an adjuvant in patients with completely resected tumors

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Jardiance (empagliflozin) SGLT2 inhibitor Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction EMA's CHMP granted a positive opinion recommending it

Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Darzalex SC (daratumumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38 Newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco Sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831) Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive scientific opinion

Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Rybrevant (amivantamab) EGFR and MET bispecific antibody Non-small-cell lung cancer Approved by FDA as first-line treatment in adults with NSCLC whose tumors have EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations; FDA also cleared Guardant360 CDx (Guardant Health Inc.) as a companion diagnostic

Larimar Therapeutics Inc., of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. CTI-1601 Recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into mitochondria Friedreich’s ataxia Received EMA PRIME designation

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection mRNA vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Japan's MHLW granted special approval for emergency use

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. mRNA-1273 mRNA vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea approved the application for conditional marketing authorization

Myovant Sciences Ltd., of London Ryeqo (relugolix combination tablet) Relugolix 40 mg + estradiol 1 mg + norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg Uterine fibroids EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval, and a final decision on the MAA is expected in approximately 2 months

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston Setmelanotide Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist Obesity and control of hunger associated with POMC, PCSK1 and LEPR deficiency EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Maribavir Anti-cytomegalovirus compound Cytomegalovirus infection in those that are refractory with or without resistance, in solid organ transplant or hematopoietic cell transplant recipients FDA accepted the NDA; the agency granted priority review for the treatment of post-transplant recipients in those R/R to prior anti-CMV treatment and granted breakthrough therapy designation in transplant patients R/R to prior therapy