|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Albireo Pharma Inc., of Boston
|Bylvay (odevixibat)
|Non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor
|Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval
|Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
|Complement C5 factor inhibitor
|Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome
|U.K.’s NICE recommended the treatment for both diseases
|Almirall SA, of Barcelona, Spain, and Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y.
|Klisyri (tirbanibulin)
|Microtubule inhibitor
|Actinic keratosis
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval of the treatment on the face or scalp
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Vaxzevria (ChAdOx1-S)
|Adenovirus-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted special approval for emergency use
|Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany
|Verquvo (vericiguat)
|Stimulates soluble guanylate cyclase
|Heart failure
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Product for Human Use recommended approval for use in treating symptomatic chronic heart failure in adults with reduced ejection fraction
|Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel)
|Gene therapy expressing ABCD1
|Cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion recommending approval
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of Princeton, N.J.
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer
|FDA approved the drug as an adjuvant in patients with completely resected tumors
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Jardiance (empagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction
|EMA's CHMP granted a positive opinion recommending it
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Darzalex SC (daratumumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CD38
|Newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, and Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco
|Sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting SARS-CoV-2
|COVID-19 not requiring oxygen supplementation and at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive scientific opinion
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos., part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Rybrevant (amivantamab)
|EGFR and MET bispecific antibody
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Approved by FDA as first-line treatment in adults with NSCLC whose tumors have EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations; FDA also cleared Guardant360 CDx (Guardant Health Inc.) as a companion diagnostic
|Larimar Therapeutics Inc., of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.
|CTI-1601
|Recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into mitochondria
|Friedreich’s ataxia
|Received EMA PRIME designation
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna Intramuscular Injection
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Japan's MHLW granted special approval for emergency use
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea approved the application for conditional marketing authorization
|Myovant Sciences Ltd., of London
|Ryeqo (relugolix combination tablet)
|Relugolix 40 mg + estradiol 1 mg + norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg
|Uterine fibroids
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval, and a final decision on the MAA is expected in approximately 2 months
|Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston
|Setmelanotide
|Melanocortin-4 receptor agonist
|Obesity and control of hunger associated with POMC, PCSK1 and LEPR deficiency
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Maribavir
|Anti-cytomegalovirus compound
|Cytomegalovirus infection in those that are refractory with or without resistance, in solid organ transplant or hematopoietic cell transplant recipients
|FDA accepted the NDA; the agency granted priority review for the treatment of post-transplant recipients in those R/R to prior anti-CMV treatment and granted breakthrough therapy designation in transplant patients R/R to prior therapy
