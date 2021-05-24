|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Akeso Inc., of Hong Kong
|Penpulimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Third-line metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma
|Submitted BLA to the FDA
|Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif.
|Valoctocogene roxaparvovec
|Gene therapy expressing factor VIII
|Hemophilia A
|EMA granted an accelerated assessment of the MAA; Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion expected in the first half of 2022
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-425809
|Glycine transporter-1 inhibitor
|Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of Princeton, N.J.
|Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA4
|Mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability-high metastatic colorectal cancer after prior fluoropyrimidine-based treatment
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the expanded indication
|Cansino Biologics Inc., of Tianjin, China
|Convidecia
|Adenovirus type 5-based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition granted a good manufacturing practice certificate
|Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden
|KAND-567
|Fractalkine blocker
|Heart attack
|Application to run a phase IIa study submitted to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency; plans to start the 60-patient study in the third quarter of 2021
|Kiromic Biopharma Inc., of Houston
|KB-ISM
|CAR T targeting isoform 2 of mesothelin
|Solid tumors that express isomesothelin
|Submitted IND for a phase I study to the FDA
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Mumbai, India
|Icatibant
|Generic of Firazyr (Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.)
|Hereditary angioedema
|FDA granted final approval for the abbreviated NDA
|Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Ponvory (ponesimod)
|S1P1 modulator
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis
|European Commission approved the drug
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or EGFR2-negative gastroesophageal junction expressing PD-1
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the expanded indication
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Libtayo (cemiplimab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Non-small-cell lung cancer and basal cell carcinoma
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for both indications, as first-line treatment of adults with cancer expressing PD-L1 in ≥50% of tumor cells with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations and locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma after progression on or intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor
|Scopus Biopharma Inc., of New York
|CpG-STAT3siRNA
|siRNA linked to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist
|B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma
|FDA cleared the phase I study
|Verastem Inc., of Boston
|VS-6766; defactinib
|RAF/MEK inhibitor; FAK inhibitor
|Recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.