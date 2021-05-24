Company Product Description Indication Status

Akeso Inc., of Hong Kong Penpulimab Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Third-line metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma Submitted BLA to the FDA

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., of San Rafael, Calif. Valoctocogene roxaparvovec Gene therapy expressing factor VIII Hemophilia A EMA granted an accelerated assessment of the MAA; Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use opinion expected in the first half of 2022

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-425809 Glycine transporter-1 inhibitor Cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of Princeton, N.J. Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA4 Mismatch repair deficient or microsatellite instability-high metastatic colorectal cancer after prior fluoropyrimidine-based treatment EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the expanded indication

Cansino Biologics Inc., of Tianjin, China Convidecia Adenovirus type 5-based vaccine COVID-19 prophylaxis Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition granted a good manufacturing practice certificate

Kancera AB, of Solna, Sweden KAND-567 Fractalkine blocker Heart attack Application to run a phase IIa study submitted to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency; plans to start the 60-patient study in the third quarter of 2021

Kiromic Biopharma Inc., of Houston KB-ISM CAR T targeting isoform 2 of mesothelin Solid tumors that express isomesothelin Submitted IND for a phase I study to the FDA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Mumbai, India Icatibant Generic of Firazyr (Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.) Hereditary angioedema FDA granted final approval for the abbreviated NDA

Janssen Pharmaceutical Co., a unit of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson Ponvory (ponesimod) S1P1 modulator Relapsing multiple sclerosis European Commission approved the drug

Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J. Keytruda (pembrolizumab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or EGFR2-negative gastroesophageal junction expressing PD-1 EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the expanded indication

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Libtayo (cemiplimab) Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Non-small-cell lung cancer and basal cell carcinoma EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for both indications, as first-line treatment of adults with cancer expressing PD-L1 in ≥50% of tumor cells with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations and locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma after progression on or intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor

Scopus Biopharma Inc., of New York CpG-STAT3siRNA siRNA linked to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma FDA cleared the phase I study

Verastem Inc., of Boston VS-6766; defactinib RAF/MEK inhibitor; FAK inhibitor Recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation