Regulatory actions for Dec. 23, 2019

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Augmedics Ltd., of Yokneam Illit, Israel
|Xvision Spine system
|Augmented reality guidance system; transparent near-eye-display headset
|Allows surgeons to visualize the 3D spinal anatomy of a patient during surgery and accurately navigate instruments and implants
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Cryolife Inc., of Kennesaw, Ga.
|On-X aortic valve
|Mechanical heart valve
|Surgical aortic valve replacement; approved for use with warfarin for anticoagulation
|Received U.S. FDA authorization to commence the PROACT Xa clinical trial; will investigate if patients with an On-X mechanical aortic valve can be maintained safely and effectively on apixaban (Eliquis) rather than warfarin
|Curetis NV, of Holzgerlingen,
Germany
|Unyvero lower respiratory tract application cartridge
|Molecular diagnostic
|For use with bronchoalveolar lavage samples to diagnose lower respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill.
|Titanium stand-alone ALIF spacer system
|Comes in footprints of 34 mm x 24 mm, 38 mm x 28 mm and 42 mm x 30 mm; there are 3 lordotic options of 6°, 12° and 18° and heights ranging from 11-17 mm; the screws allow for stand-alone use of the system and offer angulation up to 45°
|For the surgical treatment of spinal disorders
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Notes
