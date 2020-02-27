In the clinic for Feb. 27, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Advaxis Inc., of Princeton, N.J. ADXS-503 Therapeutic vaccine Non-small-cell lung cancer First 2 patients treated in combination arm of phase I/II trial showed substantial tumor shrinkage with ADXS-503 and Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

Anokion SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland KAN-101 Engineered proteins Celiac disease Initiated dosing in patients on a gluten-free diet

Incysus Therapeutics Inc., of New York Gamma delta T cells Drug-resistant immunotherapy Glioblastoma Initiated phase I study in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma

Inflazome Ltd., of Dublin Somalix Inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome Healthy volunteers (eventually cardiovascular disease, arthritis and other diseases) Study showed safety and tolerability while pharmacokinetics showed linear increase with dose correlated with pharmacodynamic response; supports progression into phase II in second quarter of 2020

Iteos Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium EOS-448 Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enabled antagonist anti-TIGIT antibody Advanced cancers First patient enrolled in dose-escalation portion of phase I/II study; initial data expected in the first half of 2021

Mapkure LLC BGB-3245 B-RAF inhibitor Advanced or refractory solid tumors First patient dosed in Australia; FDA has allowed IND application submitted for BGB-3245 to proceed, which will enable study expansion to U.S. sites.

Neurimmune AG NI-006 Transthyretin modulator Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy First patient enrolled

Phase II

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., of New York Nurown Autologous MSC-NTF cells Progressive multiple sclerosis Fifth and final site opened

Clene Nanomedicine Inc., of Salt Lake City CNM-Au8 Remyelinating and neuroprotective treatment Relapsing multiple sclerosis with visual impairment Interim blinded data from Visionary-MS trial showed median improvements in functional scores; results from 34 participants on treatment for up to 36 weeks showed notable median improvements in low contrast letter acuity and the three remaining modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite subscales, including Symbol Digit Modalities Test (cognition), 9-Hole Peg Test (upper extremity function) and Timed 25-foot Walk

Phase III

Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Remdesivir Nucleotide analogue COVID-19 Started 2 trials to test safety and efficacy in adults diagnosed with the novel coronavirus; each trial to enroll about 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries

Polypid Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel D-Plex100 Prolonged and constant release of broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline Prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery First patient enrolled in Shield trial; primary endpoint is the infection rate as measured by the proportion of subjects with a sternal wound infection event within 90 days post-sternotomy; trial will enroll a minimum of 1,284 subjects, with a maximum of about 1,600 subjects