In the clinic for Feb. 27, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Advaxis Inc., of Princeton, N.J.
|ADXS-503
|Therapeutic vaccine
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|First 2 patients treated in combination arm of phase I/II trial showed substantial tumor shrinkage with ADXS-503 and Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Anokion SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|KAN-101
|Engineered proteins
|Celiac disease
|Initiated dosing in patients on a gluten-free diet
|Incysus Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Gamma delta T cells
|Drug-resistant immunotherapy
|Glioblastoma
|Initiated phase I study in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma
|Inflazome Ltd., of Dublin
|Somalix
|Inhibitor of the NLRP3 inflammasome
|Healthy volunteers (eventually cardiovascular disease, arthritis and other diseases)
|Study showed safety and tolerability while pharmacokinetics showed linear increase with dose correlated with pharmacodynamic response; supports progression into phase II in second quarter of 2020
|Iteos Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium
|EOS-448
|Antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity-enabled antagonist anti-TIGIT antibody
|Advanced cancers
|First patient enrolled in dose-escalation portion of phase I/II study; initial data expected in the first half of 2021
|Mapkure LLC
|BGB-3245
|B-RAF inhibitor
|Advanced or refractory solid tumors
|First patient dosed in Australia; FDA has allowed IND application submitted for BGB-3245 to proceed, which will enable study expansion to U.S. sites.
|Neurimmune AG
|NI-006
|Transthyretin modulator
|Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy
|First patient enrolled
|Phase II
|Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Nurown
|Autologous MSC-NTF cells
|Progressive multiple sclerosis
|Fifth and final site opened
|Clene Nanomedicine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|CNM-Au8
|Remyelinating and neuroprotective treatment
|Relapsing multiple sclerosis with visual impairment
|Interim blinded data from Visionary-MS trial showed median improvements in functional scores; results from 34 participants on treatment for up to 36 weeks showed notable median improvements in low contrast letter acuity and the three remaining modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite subscales, including Symbol Digit Modalities Test (cognition), 9-Hole Peg Test (upper extremity function) and Timed 25-foot Walk
|Phase III
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|Nucleotide analogue
|COVID-19
|Started 2 trials to test safety and efficacy in adults diagnosed with the novel coronavirus; each trial to enroll about 1,000 patients at medical centers primarily across Asian countries
|Polypid Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel
|D-Plex100
|Prolonged and constant release of broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline
|Prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery
|First patient enrolled in Shield trial; primary endpoint is the infection rate as measured by the proportion of subjects with a sternal wound infection event within 90 days post-sternotomy; trial will enroll a minimum of 1,284 subjects, with a maximum of about 1,600 subjects
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.