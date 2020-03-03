Clinical data for Feb. 25-Mar. 2, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna
|APN-01
|Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 stimulator
|Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection
|Pilot investigator-initiated trial opened in China and expected to enroll 24 participants with severe infection for 7 days to assess impact on biological, physiologic and clinical outcomes, along with safety in those with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, to determine whether phase IIb trial in larger patient population is warranted
|2/26/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.