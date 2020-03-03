BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Clinical data for Feb. 25-Mar. 2, 2020

March 3, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Apeiron Biologics AG, of Vienna APN-01 Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 stimulator Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection Pilot investigator-initiated trial opened in China and expected to enroll 24 participants with severe infection for 7 days to assess impact on biological, physiologic and clinical outcomes, along with safety in those with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, to determine whether phase IIb trial in larger patient population is warranted 2/26/20

