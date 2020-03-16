In the clinic for March 16, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corp., of Gainesville, Fla.
|AAV-CNGB3 gene therapy
|Gene therapy
|Achromatopsia
|Completed enrollment of adults in phase I/II trials; pediatric enrollment continuing; interim data of all adult dose groups expected in second half of 2020
|Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle
|APVO-436
|Anti-CD123, anti-CD3 targeted bispecific antibody
|Acute myeloid leukemia; myelodysplastic syndrome
|Trial advancing on schedule with dosing in cohort 6 set to begin shortly; dose levels now entering potential therapeutic range; no evidence of dose-limiting toxicities observed in cohort 5; no evidence of drug-induced anti-drug antibodies observed to date
|Genetx Biotherapeutics LLC, of Sarasota, Fla., and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif.
|GTX-102
|Antisense oligonucleotide
|Angelman syndrome
|Dosed the first patient in open-label phase I/II KIK-AS trial
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA vaccine
|SARS-CoV-2
|Dosed first participant in study being conducted by NIH
|Phase II
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petah-Tikva, Israel
|Namodenoson
|Adenosine A3 receptor agonist; phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase subunit 3 inhibitor
|Hepatocellular cancer
|Enrolled 7 patients for the compassionate use program in HCC; no severe adverse events reported; 2 patients from former phase II study still undergoing treatment with namodenoson, each with an overall survival of >2.5 years
|Cortexyme Inc., of South San Francisco
|COR-388
|Gingipain inhibitor
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Phase II/III Gain trial enrollment has reached 300 of target 570 patients; top-line results expected in Q4 2021
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|Kevzara (sarilumab)
|IL-6 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|U.S. phase II/III trial initiated and will begin enrolling patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 infection
|Phase III
|Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|Palforzia (peanut allergen powder-dnfp)
|Oral immunotherapy
|Peanut allergy
|New data from ARC004 follow-on trial to 52-week Palisade study showed patients tolerated more peanut protein, experienced fewer adverse events and continued immunomodulation as evidenced by reductions in peanut-specific immunoglobulin blood levels after an additional 56 weeks of daily treatment
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|Topical roflumilast
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Plaque psoriasis
|Submitted protocol amendment to FDA to include children, ages 2-11, in ongoing Dermis-1 and Dermis-2 pivotal trials
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Berotralstat (BCX-7353)
|Oral plasma kallikrein antagonist
|Prophylaxis of hereditary angioedema attacks
|Data from Apex-2 trial showed 150-mg once-daily dose reduced patients’ monthly use of standard-of-care (SoC) on-demand medicine by 53.6% (p<0.001) vs. placebo, and reduced number of HAE attacks requiring acute SoC treatment by 49.2% (p<0.001) vs. placebo
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Concizumab
|Inhibits tissue factor pathway inhibitor
|Hemophilia A and B
|Studies explorer7 and 8 were paused as a result of occurrence of nonfatal thrombotic events in 3 patients enrolled; company and independent data monitoring committee are assessing the events; phase II program, explorer5, also paused
