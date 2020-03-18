BioWorld - Thursday, March 19, 2020

In the clinic for March 18, 2020

March 18, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status
Phase I
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel Allocetra Immunotherapy Severe sepsis Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation score of Allocetra-treated group was 12.3, and corresponding probability of mortality of at least 1 patient in that group was predicted at 85% based on hospital’s ICU staff’s clinical assessment of each patient’s overall condition at admission; no Allocetra-treated patients died during the 28-day study period, as compared to 27% 28-day mortality in the matched controls group
Phase II
Graybug Vision Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. GB-102 Small-molecule multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, sunitinib malate, in microparticle formulation Anti-VEGF-responsive wet age-related macular degeneration Enrollment closed early
Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco IDE-196 Protein kinase C inhibitor Metastatic uveal melanoma and GNAQ/GNA11 hotspot mutation solid tumors Selected monotherapy dose of 400 mg twice daily (with 1-week 200-mg twice-daily run-in) and achieved first patient in for GNAQ/GNA11 non-MUM basket trial
Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc., of New York Nelipepimut-S in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor Cancer vaccine Ductal carcinoma in situ of the breast  Drug shown capable of inducing an antigen-specific antitumor immune response in DCIS patients even after a single vaccination; trial enrolled patients who were HLA-A2+ or A3+ positive, express HER2 at IHC 1+, 2+, or 3+ levels, and are pre- or post-menopausal
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG, of Halle, Germany PQ-912 Small-molecule inhibitor of glutaminyl cyclase Early Alzheimer's disease Trial has added exploratory parameters selected with the rationale of advancing less invasive diagnostic technologies, including Winterlight Labs speech assessment, the use of EEG to test neuronal network activity and connectivity, as well as a set of blood-based biomarkers
Phase III
Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva Dipraglurant Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonist Parkinson’s disease Will delay start of registrational efficacy and safety study (Study 301) in levodopa-induced dyskinesia
Iveric Bio Inc. Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) Complement C5a receptor antagonist; complement cascade inhibitor Dry age-related macular degeneration Company decided to delay initiation of enrollment of patients in the second pivotal trial

Notes

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
Coronavirus BioWorld In the clinic Briefs
You must login or register in order to post a comment.