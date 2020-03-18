In the clinic for March 18, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel Allocetra Immunotherapy Severe sepsis Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation score of Allocetra-treated group was 12.3, and corresponding probability of mortality of at least 1 patient in that group was predicted at 85% based on hospital’s ICU staff’s clinical assessment of each patient’s overall condition at admission; no Allocetra-treated patients died during the 28-day study period, as compared to 27% 28-day mortality in the matched controls group

Phase II

Graybug Vision Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. GB-102 Small-molecule multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, sunitinib malate, in microparticle formulation Anti-VEGF-responsive wet age-related macular degeneration Enrollment closed early

Ideaya Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco IDE-196 Protein kinase C inhibitor Metastatic uveal melanoma and GNAQ/GNA11 hotspot mutation solid tumors Selected monotherapy dose of 400 mg twice daily (with 1-week 200-mg twice-daily run-in) and achieved first patient in for GNAQ/GNA11 non-MUM basket trial

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc., of New York Nelipepimut-S in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor Cancer vaccine Ductal carcinoma in situ of the breast Drug shown capable of inducing an antigen-specific antitumor immune response in DCIS patients even after a single vaccination; trial enrolled patients who were HLA-A2+ or A3+ positive, express HER2 at IHC 1+, 2+, or 3+ levels, and are pre- or post-menopausal

Vivoryon Therapeutics AG, of Halle, Germany PQ-912 Small-molecule inhibitor of glutaminyl cyclase Early Alzheimer's disease Trial has added exploratory parameters selected with the rationale of advancing less invasive diagnostic technologies, including Winterlight Labs speech assessment, the use of EEG to test neuronal network activity and connectivity, as well as a set of blood-based biomarkers

Phase III

Addex Therapeutics Ltd., of Geneva Dipraglurant Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonist Parkinson’s disease Will delay start of registrational efficacy and safety study (Study 301) in levodopa-induced dyskinesia

Iveric Bio Inc. Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) Complement C5a receptor antagonist; complement cascade inhibitor Dry age-related macular degeneration Company decided to delay initiation of enrollment of patients in the second pivotal trial