Diverse sequencing effort shines light on what’s missing

LONDON – The extent to which existing DNA databases fail to reflect human genetic diversity is laid bare in the most geographically comprehensive sequencing initiative to date. The study applied the latest sequencing techniques to 929 genomes from 54 diverse populations around the world. It uncovers a large number of previously undescribed genetic variants, including variants that are common in certain southern African, central African, Oceanian, and north and south American populations that previously were unknown. “We managed to sequence genomes from several populations that are not covered by existing resources, including sub-Saharan Africa and Papua New Guinea,” said Anders Bergstrom, of the Francis Crick Institute in London.

Atomo Diagnostics readies AU$300M IPO to ramp up manufacturing of COVID-19 rapid self-test

PERTH, Australia – Australia’s Atomo Diagnostics Limited is preparing to raise AU$300 million (US$117 million) in an initial public offering on Australia’s Securities Exchange (ASX) that will enable it to ramp up manufacturing for rapid self-tests for COVID-19. The Sydney-based company is working with several multinational diagnostics companies to develop the new COVID-19 blood tests, which would be integrated with Atomo’s existing rapid test platform currently used for HIV screening.

Argentine researchers working on innovative device to detect Chagas

BOGOTA, Colombia – As the world turns its attention to COVID-19 and its impacts across the globe, in Latin America, diseases like Chagas continue to keep scientists busy. In Argentina, researchers are working on an innovative solution to deal with a major threat to the region's public health.

FDA says yes to NO: Bellerophon Therapeutics wins expanded access approval for inhaled nitric oxide system

DUBLIN – Can high-dose inhaled nitric oxide (NO) make a meaningful contribution to patients with COVID-19 infection? The FDA was sufficiently persuaded by the data presented by Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., to grant it expanded access approval for its iNOPulse system for pulmonary delivery of NO. This means that the Warren, N.J.-based firm can start shipping its at-home system immediately. If it works – and there is as yet no clinical evidence to suggest that it does – it could help take some of the burden off the hospital system as the case load starts to climb.

Scanwell Health aims to broaden COVID-19 testing with at-home tests

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and with people social distancing and quarantining, at-home diagnostics and telehealth offer the means for doctors and patients to get vital answers and care without meeting face to face. Now, Los Angeles-based Scanwell Health has gained exclusive rights to license and distribute a rapid serology test from Innovita Biological Technology Co. Ltd., of Hebei, China, for at-home testing of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Aino Health, Alector, Allosure, Biodesix, Bio-Rad, Boqi International Medical, Carecentrix, Cerveau Technologies, Co-Diagnostics, Daxor, DECN, Firetinas, Genmark, Human Capital Consultancy, Lucence, Masimo, MCR, Natus Medical, Novocure, RTI Surgical Holdings, Shandong Forward Medical Group, Topcon Healthcare, Vitaltech