Regulatory actions for March 23, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|AG-946
|Pyruvate kinase-R activator
|Hemolytic anemias
|FDA cleared the IND; company plans to start a phase I trial in healthy volunteers in mid-2020
|Anheart Therapeutics Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|Taletrectinib
|ROS1 and NTRK inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Chinese Center for Drug Evaluation cleared IND and issued clinical trial authorizations for 2 phase II trials in China in patients with ROS1 mutations and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with NTRK mutations
|Arch Therapeutics Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
|AC5 topical gel
|Hemostatic agent
|Pressure sores, leg ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds
|FDA cleared the marketing of the gel using an additional supplier and additional manufacturing processes
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Vazegepant
|Calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist
|Acute migraine
|Following a successful end-of-phase-II interaction with the FDA, company plans to start a phase III study with the 10-mg dose
|Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium
|Allob
|Allogeneic cell therapy
|Difficult tibial fractures
|Belgian regulatory authorities approved the clinical trial application
|Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium
|JTA-004
|Mix of plasma proteins, hyaluronic acid, a natural component of knee synovial fluid and a fast-acting analgesic
|Osteoarthritic knee pain
|Denmark regulatory authorities approved the clinical trial application
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Piclidenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor agonist
|COVID-19
|Submitted drug to the institutional review board at Rabin Medical Center for a compassionate use program
|Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.
|Lonafarnib
|Farnesyltransferase inhibitor
|Progeria and progeroid laminopathies
|Submitted NDA to FDA
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Jardiance (empagliflozin)
|SGLT2 inhibitor
|Type 1 diabetes
|FDA issued a complete response letter
|Genentech, of South San Francisco, a member of the Roche Group
|Actemra (tocilizumab)
|Interleukin-6 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|FDA approved a phase III trial testing the drug in combination with standard of care
|Helsinn Healthcare SA, of Lugano, Switzerland
|Akynzeo (fosnetupitant/palonosetron)
|Netupitant prodrug
|Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting
|European Commission approved the intravenous formulation of Akynzeo
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc., of Bedford, Mass.
|STK-001
|Antisense oligonucleotide to up-regulate NaV1.1 protein expression
|Dravet syndrome
|FDA confirmed company can start part A of its phase I/IIa Monarch study; the agency placed part B testing a higher dose of the drug on a partial clinical hold, pending additional preclinical toxicology data
