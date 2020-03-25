In the clinic for March 25, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Allakos Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Antolimab (AK-002)
|Sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 8 inhibitor
|Mast cell gastrointestinal disease
|6-month treatment resulted in 64% mean reduction in Total Symptom Score (TSS)-8 compared to baseline; 5 of 7 participants had > 50% reduction in TSS-8
|Allakos Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Antolimab (AK-002)
|Sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 8 inhibitor
|Eosinophil/mast cell-related diseases
|Placebo-controlled trial initiated to evaluate subcutaneously administered formulation in healthy volunteers
|Mind Medicine Inc., of New York
|18-MC (18-methoxycoronaridine)
|Alpha-3-beta-4 nicotinic receptor antagonist
|Opioid use disorder
|Enrollment initiated in additional study in adult volunteers
|Phase II
|Allakos Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Antolimab (AK-002)
|Sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 8 inhibitor
|Eosinophilic esophagitis
|Initiated phase II/III trial expected to enroll ~300 participants with active disease, randomized 1-to-1-to-1 to 6 doses of study drug 1 mg/kg monthly, 1 mg/kg of study drug for first month followed by 5 doses of 3 mg/kg monthly or monthly placebo; co-primary endpoints are proportion of those achieving ≤6 eosinophils in single high-powered field and absolute change in dysphagia symptoms
|Cassava Sciences Inc., of Austin, Texas
|PTI-125
|Filamin A modulator
|Alzheimer's disease
|Initiated open-label extension study to monitor long-term safety and tolerability of study drug, dosed at 100 mg twice daily, for 12 months on ~100 individuals with mild to moderate disease, including those from prior studies; sites may initially slow pace of enrollment to minimize risk of exposure to coronavirus
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|TSC (trans sodium crocetinate)
|Vitamin A analogue
|Acute stroke
|Enrollment delay expected in ambulance-based PHAST-TSC trial due to coronavirus
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|ELX-02
|CFTR gene modulator; ribosomal protein modulator
|Cystic fibrosis
|Enrollment in phase II program temporarily paused due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alfa
|HLA class II antigen stimulator
|Metastatic breast cancer
|Phase IIb Aipac trial in HER2-negative/HR+ disease reported progression-free survival at 6 months (end of active therapy) of 63% for study drug plus paclitaxel vs. 54% for paclitaxel plus placebo, for unadjusted HR of 0.93; secondary endpoint of overall response rate was 48.3% for study drug vs. 38.4% for placebo; overall survival data expected in late 2020
|Opko Health Inc., of Miami
|Rayaldee (calcifediol)
|Vitamin D prohormone
|Secondary hyperparathyroidism
|Interim results from ongoing trial in 20 adults with stage 5 chronic kidney disease requiring hemodialysis and with vitamin D insufficiency who completed at least 3 months of therapy showed no significant changes in serum calcium and phosphorus or increased incidence of adverse events; serum levels of active metabolite calcitriol were elevated; ≥30% decreases in intact parathyroid hormone were seen vs. baseline; full enrollment expected in second quarter of 2020, with top-line data expected in third quarter
|Phase III
|Allakos Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Antolimab (AK-002)
|Sialic acid-binding Ig-like lectin 8 inhibitor
|Eosinophilic gastritis; eosinophilic duodenitis
|Initiated trial expected to enroll ~160 participants with active, biopsy-confirmed EG and/or EoD, randomized 1-to-1 to 1 mg/kg of study drug for first month followed by 5 doses of 3 mg/kg monthly or monthly placebo; co-primary endpoints are proportion achieving ≤ 4 eosinophils in 5 high-powered fields (hpfs) in stomach and/or ≤15 eosinophils in 3 hpfs in duodenum and absolute change in Total Symptom Score
|Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin
|FT-218 (sodium oxybate)
|GABA B receptor agonist
|Narcolepsy
|Last visit completed in Rest-On study that enrolled 212 participants to assess effectiveness of study drug in Micropump controlled-release formulation to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy under FDA special protocol assessment; top-line data expected in second quarter of 2020
|H. Lundbeck A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr)
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|Chronic migraine
|Data published in Neurology showed pivotal Promise 2 study met primary endpoint of statistically significant reductions in mean monthly migraine days (MMDs) after first dose over months 1 to 3; preventive effects of recently approved drug were shown as early as day 1 post-infusion and sustained throughout study; one-third of those who took drug experienced 75% or > reduction in number of mean MMDs at month 1
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|Rigosertib
|RAS mimetic
|Myelodysplastic syndrome
|Completed planned enrollment of 360 higher-risk patients in Inspire trial
|Phase IV
|Opko Health Inc., of Miami
|Rayaldee (calcifediol)
|Vitamin D prohormone
|Secondary hyperparathyroidism
|Interim results from ongoing trial comparing study drug with 3 common treatment regimens in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and vitamin D insufficiency showed that daily dose of 60 mcg of Rayaldee was only tested regimen that reliably raised serum total 25-hydroxyvitamin D to range of 50 ng/mL to 100 ng/mL; final study results expected in second half 2020
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.