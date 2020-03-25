Regulatory actions for March 25, 2020

|Company
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|HER2-positive unresectable or recurrent breast cancer after prior chemotherapy
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug under the conditional early approval system
|EMD Serono, part of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|Tepmetko (tepotinib)
|MET inhibitor
|Unresectable, advanced or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 skipping alterations
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Curatively unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|RNA polymerase modulator
|COVID-19
|Gilead submitted request to FDA to rescind orphan designation and said it is waiving all benefits that accompany such designation
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|IPI-549
|PI3K-gamma inhibitor
|Advanced urothelial cancer
|FDA granted fast track designation in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.)
|Intrabio Inc., of Oxford, U.K.
|IB-1001
|Modified amino-acid analogues/esters
|GM2 gangliosidosis
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Intrabio Inc., of Oxford, U.K.
|IB-1001
|Modified amino-acid analogues/esters
|Niemann-Pick disease type C
|FDA granted fast track designation
|Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Latuda (lurasidone hydrochloride)
|Atypical antipsychotic
|Schizophrenia and bipolar depression
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug for both diseases
|Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Rethio (thiotepa)
|Alkylating agent
|Malignant lymphoma
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved the partial change in the marketing approval to include conditioning treatment prior to autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for malignant lymphoma
|Valneva SE, of Saint-Herblain, France
|VLA-1533
|Monovalent, single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine
|Chikungunya
|Completed end-of-phase II meeting with FDA and agreed on development plan based on immunology surrogate (accelerated approval pathway); company is preparing for phase III initiation as soon as the COVID-19 situation permits, currently assuming initiation in the fourth quarter of 2020
