Regulatory actions for March 26, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Allovir Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Viralym-M (ALVR-105)
|Multivirus-specific T-cell therapy
|Prevention of BK virus, cytomegalovirus, human herpes virus-6, Epstein-Barr virus, adenovirus and JC virus
|EMA granted orphan drug designation
|APR Applied Pharma Research SA, of Balerna, Switzerland
|APR-OD031
|Extended-release amino acid mix
|Phenylketonuria
|FDA granted orphan designation
|Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH, of Zug, Switzerland
|Cenobamate
|Voltage-gated sodium channel blocker
|Focal onset seizures in epilepsy
|EMA accepted marketing authorization application
|Astrazeneca plc, of London
|Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate)
|Potassium-removing medicine
|Hyperkalemia
|Approved for marketing by Japan Ministry of Health
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Zeposia (ozanimod)
|Sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulator
|Relapsing-remitting forms of multiple sclerosis
|Approved for marketing by FDA
|Innocoll Holdings Ltd., of Athlone, Ireland
|Xaracoll (bupivacaine hydrochloride collagen-matrix implant)
|Anesthetic
|Management of postsurgical pain after open inguinal hernia surgery
|FDA accepted the NDA resubmission and set PDUFA date of Aug. 26, 2020
|Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|Obeticholic acid
|Binds to farnesoid X receptor
|Liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|FDA notified firm that, due to COVID-19 pandemic, it rescheduled advisory committee; originally set for April 22, 2020, the meeting is now tentatively scheduled for June 9, 2020; PDUFA date for the priority application remains June 26, 2020
|Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin
|JZP-258
|Oxybate product
|Excessive daytime sleepiness
|FDA accepted NDA for filing with priority review; seeks approval for use in patients 7 and older with narcolepsy
|Orphan Technologies Ltd., of Rapperswil, Switzerland
|OT-58
|Modified recombinant enzyme therapy
|Homocystinuria
|FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation
|Pear Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|Somryst
|Digital therapeutic
|Chronic insomnia
|FDA granted authorization for use in patients 22 and older
|Recordati SpA, of Milan, Italy
|Osilodrostat
|Oral inhibitor of 11-beta-hydroxylase
|Cushing’s syndrome
|Submitted NDA to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Zurich, and Neurorx Inc., of Wilmington, Del.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Synthesized peptide
|Acute and moderate respiratory distress in COVID-19
|Filed an IND with the FDA for a phase II trial
