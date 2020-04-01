In the clinic for April 1, 2020

|Company
|Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden
|ATOR-1015
|Bispecific antibody targeting CTLA4 and OX40
|Metastatic cancer
|Temporarily halted recruitment of new patients due to COVID-19; patients currently enrolled expected to continue scheduled visits as planned
|Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden
|ATOR-1017
|Monoclonal antibody activating 4-1BB receptor on T and NK cells in tumor region
|Metastatic cancer
|Temporarily halted recruitment of new patients due to COVID-19; patients currently enrolled expected to continue scheduled visits as planned
|Eusa Pharma Inc., of Hemel Hempstead, U.K.
|Siltuximab
|Interleukin-6-targeted monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Preliminary findings from observational study sponsored by Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in patients who have developed serious respiratory complications showed 33% of first 21 patients treated and followed up for 7 days experienced clinical improvement with a reduced need for oxygen support, and 43% saw their conditions stabilize, for a total of 76% showing stable or improved disease at interim analysis
|Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany
|IFX-1
|Monoclonal anti-C5a antibody
|Severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia
|Enrolled first patient into randomized trial
|Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|INM-755 cream
|Cannabinol cream
|Epidermolysis bullosa
|All subjects participating in 755-101-HV healthy volunteer study have completed treatment and clinical evaluation; results expected in second half of 2020
|Lidds AB, of Uppsala, Sweden
|NZ-DTX
|Nanozolid-docetaxel depot formulation
|Solid tumors
|Dose escalation proceeding per protocol, with additional patients being treated at higher dose level
|Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London
|OTL-201
|Autologous lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell SGSH gene therapy
|Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome)
|Enrollment timelines in ongoing phase I/II program expected to shift by at least 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase II
|Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin
|Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor
|Thyroid eye disease
|Pooled efficacy data from phase II and phase III studies showed drug effectively reduces proptosis (eye bulging) in patients with TED regardless of age, gender and smoking status; at week 24 of treatment, across all subgroups, significantly more patients receiving Tepezza (n=84) experienced an improvement of at least 2 mm in proptosis vs. placebo (n=87) (p<0.001 for all)
|Oncoceutics Inc., of Philadelphia
|OP-10 (ONC-201)
|Small-molecule DRD2 antagonist
|Advanced cancers
|Japanese licensee Ohara Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. initiated phase I/II study in Japan; drug administered to first patient
|Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London
|OTL-103
|WASP gene stimulator
|Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
|Enrollment timelines in ongoing trial expected to shift by at least 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Theranexus SAS, of Lyon, France
|THN-102
|Combination of modafinil and flecainide
|Parkinson’s disease
|Data showed trial in 75 patients with debilitating, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) met primary endpoint and significantly increased the proportion of patients no longer suffering from EDS; doses of 200 mg modafinil/2 mg flecainide showed significant superiority vs. placebo in reducing EDS measured using Epworth Sleepiness Scale, with improvements of 3.9 points in patients after treatment vs. 2.4 points for placebo (p=0.01)
|Phase III
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Saxenda (liraglutide)
|GLP-1 analogue
|Obesity
|Results published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed the drug was superior in reducing body mass index standard deviation score at 56 weeks with a -0.22 estimated treatment difference; the study, conducted in adolescents, ages 12 to 18, was a postmarketing requirement of FDA and EMA
|Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France
|Tedopi
|Combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T lymphocytes
|HLA-A2-positive non-small-cell lung cancer
|Primary endpoint was met in predefined Step-1 analysis of Atalante 1 trial in patients after failure from immune checkpoint inhibitors; results show at least 12-month survival for 29 of 63 patients in the Tedopi arm, corresponding to 12-month survival rate of 46%, above the prespecified futility boundary and above assumption of a survival rate of 40% specified for alternative efficacy hypothesis in trial protocol; despite positive results, company agreed to follow recommendations of independent data monitoring committee and steering committee to terminate patient screening and accrual in Step-2 due to COVID-19
