In the clinic for April 1, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden ATOR-1015 Bispecific antibody targeting CTLA4 and OX40 Metastatic cancer Temporarily halted recruitment of new patients due to COVID-19; patients currently enrolled expected to continue scheduled visits as planned

Alligator Bioscience AB, of Lund, Sweden ATOR-1017 Monoclonal antibody activating 4-1BB receptor on T and NK cells in tumor region Metastatic cancer Temporarily halted recruitment of new patients due to COVID-19; patients currently enrolled expected to continue scheduled visits as planned

Eusa Pharma Inc., of Hemel Hempstead, U.K. Siltuximab Interleukin-6-targeted monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Preliminary findings from observational study sponsored by Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in patients who have developed serious respiratory complications showed 33% of first 21 patients treated and followed up for 7 days experienced clinical improvement with a reduced need for oxygen support, and 43% saw their conditions stabilize, for a total of 76% showing stable or improved disease at interim analysis

Inflarx NV, of Jena, Germany IFX-1 Monoclonal anti-C5a antibody Severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia Enrolled first patient into randomized trial

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia INM-755 cream Cannabinol cream Epidermolysis bullosa All subjects participating in 755-101-HV healthy volunteer study have completed treatment and clinical evaluation; results expected in second half of 2020

Lidds AB, of Uppsala, Sweden NZ-DTX Nanozolid-docetaxel depot formulation Solid tumors Dose escalation proceeding per protocol, with additional patients being treated at higher dose level

Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London OTL-201 Autologous lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell SGSH gene therapy Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome) Enrollment timelines in ongoing phase I/II program expected to shift by at least 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phase II

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) Monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor Thyroid eye disease Pooled efficacy data from phase II and phase III studies showed drug effectively reduces proptosis (eye bulging) in patients with TED regardless of age, gender and smoking status; at week 24 of treatment, across all subgroups, significantly more patients receiving Tepezza (n=84) experienced an improvement of at least 2 mm in proptosis vs. placebo (n=87) (p<0.001 for all)

Oncoceutics Inc., of Philadelphia OP-10 (ONC-201) Small-molecule DRD2 antagonist Advanced cancers Japanese licensee Ohara Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. initiated phase I/II study in Japan; drug administered to first patient

Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London OTL-103 WASP gene stimulator Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome Enrollment timelines in ongoing trial expected to shift by at least 3 months due to COVID-19 pandemic

Theranexus SAS, of Lyon, France THN-102 Combination of modafinil and flecainide Parkinson’s disease Data showed trial in 75 patients with debilitating, excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) met primary endpoint and significantly increased the proportion of patients no longer suffering from EDS; doses of 200 mg modafinil/2 mg flecainide showed significant superiority vs. placebo in reducing EDS measured using Epworth Sleepiness Scale, with improvements of 3.9 points in patients after treatment vs. 2.4 points for placebo (p=0.01)

Phase III

Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark Saxenda (liraglutide) GLP-1 analogue Obesity Results published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed the drug was superior in reducing body mass index standard deviation score at 56 weeks with a -0.22 estimated treatment difference; the study, conducted in adolescents, ages 12 to 18, was a postmarketing requirement of FDA and EMA

Ose Immunotherapeutics SA, of Nantes, France Tedopi Combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T lymphocytes HLA-A2-positive non-small-cell lung cancer Primary endpoint was met in predefined Step-1 analysis of Atalante 1 trial in patients after failure from immune checkpoint inhibitors; results show at least 12-month survival for 29 of 63 patients in the Tedopi arm, corresponding to 12-month survival rate of 46%, above the prespecified futility boundary and above assumption of a survival rate of 40% specified for alternative efficacy hypothesis in trial protocol; despite positive results, company agreed to follow recommendations of independent data monitoring committee and steering committee to terminate patient screening and accrual in Step-2 due to COVID-19