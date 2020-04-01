Regulatory actions for April 1, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acasti Pharma Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Capre
|Omega-3 phospholipid
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Meeting request submitted to FDA to discuss phase III Trilogy 1 study, which missed statistical significance for primary endpoint, and gain alignment on data interpretation; FDA input also will be sought on proposed revisions to prespecified statistical analysis plan for still-blinded Trilogy 2 trial and potential plan to pool data from Trilogy studies to support NDA filing; meeting expected in second half of June 2020
|Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Aveo Oncology), of Cambridge, Mass.
|Fotivda (tivozanib)
|VEGF receptor-tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Renal cell carcinoma
|NDA submitted to FDA to treat individuals with relapsed/refractory disease
|Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|CTP-543 (deuterium-modified ruxolitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Alopecia areata
|Completed end-of-phase II meeting with FDA, reaching agreement on planned phase III program to include 2 trials in adults at sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe to evaluate Severity of Alopecia Tool score after 24 weeks of dosing in participants with moderate to severe disease
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Additional clinical trial protocol filed with FDA to treat individuals with severe disease under same FDA-approved IND as recently initiated phase II trial in those with mild to moderate disease; new protocol is for 342 participants, double-blinded with 2-to-1 ratio, with primary endpoint of mortality rate at 14 days
|Diurnal Group plc, of London
|Chronocort (modified release hydrocortisone)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
|MAA passed validation with EMA
|Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, of Turku, Finland
|Interferon-beta-1a (intravenous; also Traumakine)
|Interferon-beta ligand
|COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Regulatory approval granted for global Remap-Cap (Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial Adaptive Platform Trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia) program that includes Faron candidate, with primary outcome of 90-day all-cause mortality
|LFB SA, of Paris
|Sevenfact
|Coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-njcw
|Hemophilia A and B
|FDA approved use to treat and control bleeding episodes in adults and adolescents 12 and older with inhibitors
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K., and Novoteris LLC, of Garden Grove, Calif.
|Thiolanox
|Nitric oxide inhalant
|COVID-19-associated lung complications
|Health Canada's Therapeutic Products Directorate cleared joint pilot trial assessing Novoteris' inhaled nitric oxide delivery device and Mallinckrodt's high-concentration nitric oxide gas for inhalation canisters; recruitment expected to begin within days at Vancouver Coastal Health Authority facilities
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Sydney
|Ryoncil (remestemcel-L)
|Mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|FDA accepted BLA filing to treat children with steroid-refractory acute disease, granting priority review and setting Sept. 30, 2020, PDUFA date
|Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London
|OTL-200
|ARSA gene stimulator
|Metachromatic leukodystrophy
|Despite continuing engagement with EMA on submitted MAA under accelerated assessment, decision likely to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic; potential launch in Europe now expected in first half of 2021; BLA submission to FDA also postponed to first half of 2021
|Orchard Therapeutics plc, of London
|OTL-101 (simoladagene autotemcel)
|ADA gene stimulator
|Severe combined immunodeficiency
|COVID-19-related clinical and manufacturing impacts expected to delay initiation of rolling BLA to FDA, previously planned for first half of 2020
|Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Naxitamab
|Anti-GD2 3F8 monoclonal antibody
|Neuroblastoma
|Rolling BLA submission to FDA completed for treatment of those with relapsed/refractory high-risk disease
