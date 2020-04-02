Regulatory actions for April 2, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Affimed NV, of Heidelberg, Germany
|AFM-13
|CD30- and CD16A-binding innate cell engager
|T-cell lymphoma
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AT-001
|Aldose reductase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|IND opened with FDA for multiple investigator-initiated studies
|Celularity Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|CYNK-001
|Placenta-derived natural killer cell therapy
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II trial
|Fera Pharmaceuticals LLC, of New York, and Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France
|Naproxcinod
|Cyclooxygenase-inhibiting, nitric oxide-donating naproxen
|Sickle cell disease
|Applied for orphan drug designation with the FDA
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Ruxience (rituximab)
|Biosimilar to Mabthera
|Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, rheumatoid arthritis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis, and pemphigus vulgaris
|Approved by the European Commission
|Pharmamar SA, of Madrid
|Aplidin (plitidepsin)
|Cyclodepsipeptide
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|Submitted trial protocol for the Aplicov study to the Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency
|Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting Nectin-4
|Unresectable locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer
|FDA said data from cohort K of the EV-103/Keynote-869 study could serve as a pivotal study testing drug in patients unable to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy in the first-line setting
Notes
