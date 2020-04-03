Regulatory actions for April 3, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J., and Biogx Inc., of Birmingham, Ala.
|Biogx SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for BD Max system
|Assay is based on the same viral RNA targeting sequences and real-time PCR detection method as the CDC-developed test; provides results within 3 hours
|Enables hospitals to screen for COVID-19 on site; detects RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Beroni Group Ltd., of Sydney
|SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM Antibody Detection Kit
|Single-use immunochromatographic test that provides results within 10 minutes
|For the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM protein from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in capillary fingerstick whole blood, plasma, and serum samples
|Received the CE mark
|Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Thermoguide
|Surgical guidance software for Tranberg system
|Provides real-time information on temperature development as well as the achieved level of tissue destruction
|Received EC certification
|Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, of Lund, Sweden
|Tranberg Thermal Therapy System
|Laser-based system
|For image-guided laser ablation of tumors
|Received updated EC certification to work with new software
|Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, of Nussloch, Germany
|Aperio Imagescope DX Viewer
|Software to view images acquired on the Aperio AT2 DX Scanner
|For in vitro diagnostic use to aid a pathologist
|Received notification from the U.S. FDA that its software can be used for remote diagnosis under emergency use due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|
Notes
