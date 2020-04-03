Regulatory actions for April 3, 2020

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J., and Biogx Inc., of Birmingham, Ala.

Biogx SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for BD Max system

Assay is based on the same viral RNA targeting sequences and real-time PCR detection method as the CDC-developed test; provides results within 3 hours

Enables hospitals to screen for COVID-19 on site; detects RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA