Regulatory actions for April 6, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York, and Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt)
|Erythroid maturation agent
|Myelodysplastic syndromes
|Approved by FDA for treatment of anemia failing an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent and requiring 2 or more red blood cell units over 8 weeks in adults with very low- to intermediate-risk MDS with ring sideroblasts or with myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasm with ring sideroblasts and thrombocytosis
|Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH, of Munich, Germany
|Nilemdo (bempedoic acid)
|ATP citrate lyase inhibitor
|Primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia
|Approved by European Commission for use in adults
|Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH, of Munich, Germany
|Nustendi (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe)
|ATP citrate lyase inhibitor plus cholesterol absorption inhibitor
|Primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia
|Approved by European Commission for use in adults
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Dayvigo (lemborexant)
|Binds to orexin receptors OX1R and OX2R
|Insomnia
|Drug Enforcement Administration issued interim final rule placing lemborexant in schedule IV of the Controlled Substances Act
|GW Pharmaceuticals plc, of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Epidiolex
|Cannabidiol
|Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes
|Received notification from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration confirming drug is no longer subject to Controlled Substances Act; change takes effect immediately
|Histogen Inc., of San Diego
|HST-001
|Hair-stimulating complex
|Androgenic alopecia
|Submitted IND to FDA for a phase Ib/IIa trial in men
|Hope Biosciences LLC, of Houston
|HB-adMSCs
|Autologous, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase II trial for protection against COVID-19
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K.
|Stratagraft
|Regenerative skin tissue therapy
|Deep partial-thickness thermal burns
|Initiated rolling BLA submission to FDA
|Mateon Therapeutics Inc., of Agoura Hills, Calif.
|OT-101
|Phosphorothioate antisense oligodeoxynucleotide targeting human TGF-β2 mRNA
|COVID-19
|Submitted pre-IND package to FDA to allow referencing of OT-101’s oncology IND to streamline submission for testing in COVID-19
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared IND for testing in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus infection
|Novo Nordisk A/S, of Bagsvaerd, Denmark
|Rybelsus (oral semaglutide)
|GLP-1 analogue
|Type 2 diabetes
|European Commission granted marketing authorization for use in treating adults with insufficiently controlled disease to improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Alunbrig (brigatinib)
|Next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting ALK genetic alterations
|ALK-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer
|European Commission approved extension of marketing application to include use as monotherapy for treating patients not previously treated with an ALK inhibitor
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa
|HCC-011
|Inhaled delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|FDA granted request for type B meeting, set for May 29, 2020, to discuss clinical and premarketing requirements for use as adjunct treatment to first-line therapy to improve disease control in patients with inoperable, advanced disease
|Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of San Diego
|Envafolimab
|Single-domain antibody against PD-L1
|Sarcoma
|FDA granted company a type B teleconference May 8, 2020, to discuss trial design for a potential pivotal study
Notes
