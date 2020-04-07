BioWorld - Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 31-April 6, 2020

April 7, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York AT-001 Aldose reductase inhibitor COVID-19 IND opened with FDA for multiple investigator-initiated studies 4/2/20
Celularity Inc., of Warren, N.J. CYNK-001 Placenta-derived natural killer cell therapy COVID-19 FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II trial 4/2/20
Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab (PRO-140) Monoclonal antibody targeting CCR5 COVID-19 FDA cleared the start of a phase II study in patients with mild to moderate indications 3/31/20
Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash. Leronlimab (PRO-140) Monoclonal antibody targeting CCR5 COVID-19 Additional clinical trial protocol filed with FDA to treat individuals with severe disease under same FDA-approved IND as recently initiated phase II trial in those with mild to moderate disease; new protocol is for 342 participants, double-blinded with 2-to-1 ratio, with primary endpoint of mortality rate at 14 days 4/1/20
Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Dayvigo (lemborexant) Binds to orexin receptors OX1R and OX2R  Insomnia Drug Enforcement Administration issued interim final rule placing lemborexant in schedule IV of the Controlled Substances Act 4/6/20
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, of Turku, Finland Interferon-beta-1a (intravenous; also Traumakine) Interferon-beta ligand COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome Regulatory approval granted for global Remap-Cap (Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial Adaptive Platform Trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia) program that includes Faron candidate, with primary outcome of 90-day all-cause mortality 4/1/20
Gracell Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., of Shanghai GC-007g B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 modulator B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia China's NMPA accepted IND application to initiate phase I study in individuals with CD19-positive relapsed/refractory disease, expected to begin in second quarter of 2020 4/3/20
I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai TJM-2 GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 infection FDA cleared IND application for phase I study assessing treatment of cytokine release syndrome associated with severe infection; Western Institutional Review Board also provided approval; 3-arm study evaluating effect on reducing severity of complications and levels of multiple cytokines 4/3/20
Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K., and Novoteris LLC, of Garden Grove, Calif. Thiolanox Nitric oxide inhalant COVID-19-associated lung complications Health Canada's Therapeutic Products Directorate cleared joint pilot trial assessing Novoteris' inhaled nitric oxide delivery device and Mallinckrodt's high-concentration nitric oxide gas for inhalation canisters; recruitment expected to begin within days at Vancouver Coastal Health Authority facilities 4/1/20
Mesoblast Ltd., of Sydney Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) Mesenchymal stem cell therapy Graft-vs.-host disease FDA accepted BLA filing to treat children with steroid-refractory acute disease, granting priority review and setting Sept. 30, 2020, PDUFA date 4/1/20
Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Remestemcel-L Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product COVID-19 FDA cleared IND for testing in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus infection 4/6/20
Pharmamar SA, of Madrid Aplidin (plitidepsin) Cyclodepsipeptide COVID-19 pneumonia Submitted trial protocol for the Aplicov study to the Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency 4/2/20
Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto Bucillamine Xanthine oxidase inhibitor COVID-19 infection Filed pre-IND meeting request with FDA seeking permission to proceed to phase II study in indication 4/3/20
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD30 Previously untreated systemic anaplastic large-cell lymphoma EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the extension of the marketing authorization in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone 3/31/20
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Alunbrig (brigatinib) Next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting ALK genetic alterations ALK-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer European Commission approved extension of marketing application to include use as monotherapy for treating patients not previously treated with an ALK inhibitor 4/6/20

