Regulatory actions for March 31-April 6, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Applied Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AT-001
|Aldose reductase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|IND opened with FDA for multiple investigator-initiated studies
|4/2/20
|Celularity Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|CYNK-001
|Placenta-derived natural killer cell therapy
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I/II trial
|4/2/20
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CCR5
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the start of a phase II study in patients with mild to moderate indications
|3/31/20
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting CCR5
|COVID-19
|Additional clinical trial protocol filed with FDA to treat individuals with severe disease under same FDA-approved IND as recently initiated phase II trial in those with mild to moderate disease; new protocol is for 342 participants, double-blinded with 2-to-1 ratio, with primary endpoint of mortality rate at 14 days
|4/1/20
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Dayvigo (lemborexant)
|Binds to orexin receptors OX1R and OX2R
|Insomnia
|Drug Enforcement Administration issued interim final rule placing lemborexant in schedule IV of the Controlled Substances Act
|4/6/20
|Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, of Turku, Finland
|Interferon-beta-1a (intravenous; also Traumakine)
|Interferon-beta ligand
|COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Regulatory approval granted for global Remap-Cap (Randomized, Embedded, Multifactorial Adaptive Platform Trial for Community-Acquired Pneumonia) program that includes Faron candidate, with primary outcome of 90-day all-cause mortality
|4/1/20
|Gracell Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|GC-007g
|B-lymphocyte antigen CD19 modulator
|B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|China's NMPA accepted IND application to initiate phase I study in individuals with CD19-positive relapsed/refractory disease, expected to begin in second quarter of 2020
|4/3/20
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|TJM-2
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA cleared IND application for phase I study assessing treatment of cytokine release syndrome associated with severe infection; Western Institutional Review Board also provided approval; 3-arm study evaluating effect on reducing severity of complications and levels of multiple cytokines
|4/3/20
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K., and Novoteris LLC, of Garden Grove, Calif.
|Thiolanox
|Nitric oxide inhalant
|COVID-19-associated lung complications
|Health Canada's Therapeutic Products Directorate cleared joint pilot trial assessing Novoteris' inhaled nitric oxide delivery device and Mallinckrodt's high-concentration nitric oxide gas for inhalation canisters; recruitment expected to begin within days at Vancouver Coastal Health Authority facilities
|4/1/20
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Sydney
|Ryoncil (remestemcel-L)
|Mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|FDA accepted BLA filing to treat children with steroid-refractory acute disease, granting priority review and setting Sept. 30, 2020, PDUFA date
|4/1/20
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared IND for testing in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus infection
|4/6/20
|Pharmamar SA, of Madrid
|Aplidin (plitidepsin)
|Cyclodepsipeptide
|COVID-19 pneumonia
|Submitted trial protocol for the Aplicov study to the Spanish Medicines and Healthcare Products Agency
|4/2/20
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd., of Toronto
|Bucillamine
|Xanthine oxidase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Filed pre-IND meeting request with FDA seeking permission to proceed to phase II study in indication
|4/3/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting CD30
|Previously untreated systemic anaplastic large-cell lymphoma
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for the extension of the marketing authorization in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone
|3/31/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Alunbrig (brigatinib)
|Next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting ALK genetic alterations
|ALK-positive advanced non-small-cell lung cancer
|European Commission approved extension of marketing application to include use as monotherapy for treating patients not previously treated with an ALK inhibitor
|4/6/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
