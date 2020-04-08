Regulatory actions for April 8, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Acceleron Pharma Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Sotatercept
|Ligand trap for members of the TGF-beta superfamily
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation
|Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc., of Austin, Texas
|ACN-00177
|Recombinant enzyme that degrades homocysteine and homocystine dimers
|Homocystinuria
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency approved the CTA
|Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Charleston, S.C.
|Macimorelin
|Ghrelin agonist
|Growth hormone deficiency
|EMA agreed to adjust the company's pediatric investigation plan, so study P02 can be used to meet requirements for FDA and EMA.
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor glutamate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Company received positive feedback from Health Canada's office of clinical trials and plans to submit a CTA for a phase II study within the next week
|Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., of Warren, N.J.
|Inopulse
|Inhaled nitric oxide system
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to the FDA
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab)
|Monoclonal antibodies targeting PD-1 and CTLA4
|First-line metastatic or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations
|FDA accepted the supplemental BLA for the drugs in combination with a limited course of chemotherapy and granted a priority review with a PDUFA date of Aug. 6, 2020; EMA validated the type II variation for the same indication
|Nicox SA, of Sophia Antipolis, France
|NCX-4251
|Ophthalmic suspension of fluticasone propionate that targets the glucocorticoid receptor
|Blepharitis and dry eye disease
|Reached agreement with FDA on phase IIb trial designs for both acute exacerbations of blepharitis and the reduction of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease
|Polaryx Therapeutics Inc., of Paramus, N.J.
|PLX-200
|Binds to the retinoid X receptor-alpha
|Juvenile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis
|FDA approved the IND application
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel Switzerland
|Risdiplam
|Survival motor neuron-2 splicing modifier
|Spinal muscular atrophy
|FDA extended PDUFA date to Aug. 24, 2020, to allow time to review data from part 2 of the Sunfish study, which was submitted in February 2020
Notes
