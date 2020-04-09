Regulatory actions for April 9, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (repurposed ifenprodil)
|NDMA receptor glutamate receptor antagonist
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|Regulatory submission filed with South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for investigator-led phase II study in 40 individuals with severe disease; primary endpoint is lung function improvement measured by blood oxygen levels; secondary endpoints include mortality, rate of mechanical ventilation and patient-reported effects on cough and dyspnea
|Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y.
|Oral paclitaxel + encequidar
|P-glycoprotein 1 inhibitor
|Metastatic breast cancer
|Following meeting with FDA to discuss clinical section of NDA, filing on track per agency guidance
|Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., of New Haven, Conn.
|Vazegepant
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|COVID-19-related lung inflammation
|FDA approved IND for placebo-controlled phase II study, expected to begin within weeks, of intranasal drug to treat individuals hospitalized with disease and requiring supplemental oxygen; primary outcome measure includes resolution of pulmonary symptoms vs. progression to ventilator support or death
|Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|CM-4620-IE
|Ca2+ release activated Ca2+ channel 1 inhibitor
|COVID-19-related pneumonia
|FDA issued letter to proceed with open-label phase II study in combination with standard of care (n=40) vs. standard of care alone (n=20) in individuals with severe disease at risk to progress to acute respiratory distress syndrome; initial participants enrolled at first study site
|EMD Serono, unit of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Bavencio (avelumab)
|PD-L1 inhibitor
|Urothelial carcinoma
|sBLA submission to FDA completed for first-line maintenance treatment of locally advanced or metastatic disease; FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation in indication and is reviewing submission under real-time oncology review pilot program
|Kiadis Pharma NV, of Amsterdam
|KNK-002
|Haploidentical natural killer cell therapy
|Hematologic cancer
|IND filed with FDA for phase I/II NK-Realm study to evaluate KNK-002 as adjunctive therapy, along with standard-of-care post-transplant cyclophosphamide protocol, in 63 participants undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant; study designed to confirm proof-of-concept data suggesting potential to improve outcomes
|Lannett Co. Inc., of Philadelphia
|Insulin glargine biosimilar
|Insulin ligand; insulin receptor agonist
|Diabetes mellitus; non-insulin dependent diabetes
|FDA approved request for biosimilar biological product development type II meeting, set for June 9, 2020, to discuss design and endpoint of any additional human studies required for BLA filing
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Braftovi (encorafenib)
|Raf B protein kinase inhibitor
|Colorectal cancer
|FDA approved drug in combination with cetuximab (Erbitux, Merck & Co. Inc.) to treat adults with metastatic disease with BRAFV600E mutation, following prior therapy
|Viracta Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|Nanatinostat
|Histone deacetylase inhibitor
|Lymphoma
|FDA provided feedback during type C meeting on March 31, 2020, on combination program with DNA polymerase inhibitor valganciclovir to treat relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-associated disease; meeting covered patient selection and clinical data needed to ensure readiness for registrational trial
