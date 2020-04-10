BioWorld - Saturday, April 11, 2020

In the clinic for April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Phase I
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Galidesivir RNA polymerase inhibitor COVID-19 Opened enrollment into placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety, clinical impact and antiviral effects
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. IW-6463 CNS-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator Neurodegenerative disease Ongoing translational pharmacology study has enrolled 24 elderly subjects to evaluate safety and biomarker measures of CNS activity; top-line results expected in mid-2020
Phase II
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Olinciguat  Vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator  Sickle cell disease Closed enrollment for Strong SCD study; top-line data readout expected in third quarter of 2020
Phase III
Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Tagrisso (osimertinib) EGFR-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Adaura trial in the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage IB, II and IIIA EGFR-mutated NSCLC with complete tumor resection will be unblinded early following a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee based on its determination of overwhelming efficacy; primary endpoint was disease-free survival

