In the clinic for April 10, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Galidesivir
|RNA polymerase inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Opened enrollment into placebo-controlled trial to assess the safety, clinical impact and antiviral effects
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|IW-6463
|CNS-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator
|Neurodegenerative disease
|Ongoing translational pharmacology study has enrolled 24 elderly subjects to evaluate safety and biomarker measures of CNS activity; top-line results expected in mid-2020
|Phase II
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Olinciguat
|Vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator
|Sickle cell disease
|Closed enrollment for Strong SCD study; top-line data readout expected in third quarter of 2020
|Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Tagrisso (osimertinib)
|EGFR-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Adaura trial in the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage IB, II and IIIA EGFR-mutated NSCLC with complete tumor resection will be unblinded early following a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee based on its determination of overwhelming efficacy; primary endpoint was disease-free survival
