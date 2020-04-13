Regulatory actions for April 13, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|Received positive feedback from FDA regarding plans to conduct a phase II trial; plans to submit IND to study drug in patients who experience respiratory complications as a result of contracting COVID-19
|Arch Therapeutics Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
|AC5 Topical Hemostat
|Contains synthetic peptide that self-assembles into a contiguous physical-mechanical seal on tissue
|Skin wounds
|FDA granted CE mark authorization for use as a dressing and to control bleeding in skin wounds in both out- and in-patient settings
|Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|ARCT-810 (Lunar-OTC)
|mRNA therapeutic
|Ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency
|FDA cleared IND for a phase Ib study in OTC patients; New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority cleared CTA for phase I study in healthy volunteers
|Ascletis Inc., of Hangzhou, China
|ASC-09F
|Fixed-dose combo of HIV protease inhibitor and ritonavir
|HIV
|Received IND approval from China’s NMPA
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Koselugo (selumetinib)
|MEK1/2 inhibitor
|Neurofibromatosis type 1
|FDA approved for use in pediatric patients, 2 and older, who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas
|Athersys Inc., of Cleveland
|Multistem
|Cell therapy
|COVID-19
|FDA authorized start of phase II/III study to assess safety and efficacy in subjects with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome induced by COVID-19
|Beigene Co. Ltd., of Beijing, and Cambridge, Mass.
|Tislelizumab
|Anti-PD-1 antibody
|Urothelial carcinoma
|China’s NMPA approved for use in patients with locally advanced or metastatic disease with PD-L1 high expression, whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Piclidenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor agonist
|COVID-19
|Received approval at Rabin Medical Center to start pilot study in treatment of moderate to severe symptoms in COVID-19-infected patients
|Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C.
|Pedmark
|Formulation of sodium thiosulfate
|Ototoxicity induced by cisplatin chemotherapy
|FDA accepted for filing and granted priority review to NDA seeking approval for use in preventing ototoxicity in patients 1 month to under 18 years with localized, nonmetastatic solid tumors
|Hope Biosciences Inc., of Houston
|HB-adMSCs
|Allogeneic, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells
|COVID-19
|FDA approved phase II trial to test safety and efficacy in providing immune support against COVID-19
|Predictive Biotech, of Salt Lake City, a subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group
|MSCs
|Mesenchymal stem cells derived from umbilical cord tissue
|COVID-19
|Submitted emergency use authorization application to FDA for immediate use of MSCs for treating acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to SARS-CoV-2 disease
|Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|Dirocaftor, posenacaftor and nesolicaftor
|Triple-combination CF therapy
|Cystic fibrosis
|Received scientific advice from Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board for Choices personalized medicine-based study in CF
|Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, of Miami
|EIDD-2801
|Oral direct-acting antiviral nucleoside analogue
|COVID-19
|U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency cleared for phase I testing
