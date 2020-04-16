Regulatory actions for April 16, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Alphamab Oncology Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|KN-046
|PD-L1/CTLA4 bispecific antibody
|Anti-PD-(L)1-refractory or relapsed non-small-cell lung cancer
|FDA issued a safe to proceed letter for the phase II study
|Ascendis Pharma A/S, of Copenhagen, Denmark
|Transcon hGH (lonapegsomatropin)
|Long-acting prodrug of somatropin
|Growth hormone deficiency
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Autolus Therapeutics plc, of London
|AUTO-1
|CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy
|Acute lymphoblastic leukemia
|FDA accepted the IND for the pivotal phase Ib/II AUTO1-AL1 study
|Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
|Ryanodex
|Dantrolene sodium
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA for a phase II trial in partnership with Hackensack University Medical Center to evaluate the efficacy of Ryanodex in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
|Endari
|L-glutamine oral powder
|Sickle cell disease
|Saudi Food & Drug Authority accepted request for priority review
|Index Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, of Stockholm
|Cobitolimod
|TLR9 agonist
|Moderate to severe ulcerative colitis
|Following discussions with the FDA and EMA, company plans to advance drug to phase III development with sequential studies that may include a higher dose than was tested in the phase IIb study
|Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., of Adelaide, Australia, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA, of Liege, Belgium
|E4/DRSP
|Estetrol and drospirenone
|Prevention of pregnancy
|Submitted NDA to FDA
|Provention Bio Inc., of Oldwick, N.J.
|Teplizumab
|Anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody
|Delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes
|Started rolling submission of a BLA; nonclinical module submitted; clinical module submission planned for third quarter of 2020; chemistry, manufacturing and controls module submission planned for fourth quarter of 2020
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|REGN-EB3
|Triple antibody cocktail
|Ebola virus infection
|FDA accepted BLA for priority review with a PDUFA date of Oct. 25, 2020
|Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., of Ottawa
|PPP-004
|Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol
|Epidermolysis bullosa
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Tissuetech Inc., of Miami
|TTAX-02
|Cryopreserved human umbilical cord investigational biologic product
|Spina bifida
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treatment of spina bifida in-utero
|Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai
|Zejula (niraparib)
|PARP inhibitor
|Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer
|China’s National Medical Products Administration accepted the supplemental NDA seeking use as maintenance treatment of advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer after complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy
