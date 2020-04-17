Regulatory actions for April 17, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Everest Medicines Inc., of New York
|Xerava (eravacycline)
|Fully synthetic fluorocycline
|Complicated intra-abdominal infections
|The Health Science Authority in Singapore approved it
|Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong
|Surufatinib
|CSF-1 antagonist; FGF1 receptor antagonist; pan-VEGF receptor antagonist
|Pancreatic and non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors
|FDA granted fast track designations
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib, ABC-294640)
|Oral sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA for phase IIa trial in up to 60 adults hospitalized with positive SARS-CoV-2 and pneumonia
|Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash.
|Tukysa (tucatinib)
|Oral, small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of HER2
|Breast cancer
|FDA approved for use in adults with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received 1 or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting; application was reviewed under real-time oncology review pilot program; NDA also part of Project Orbis
