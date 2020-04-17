BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2020

Regulatory actions for April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Everest Medicines Inc., of New York Xerava (eravacycline) Fully synthetic fluorocycline Complicated intra-abdominal infections The Health Science Authority in Singapore approved it
Hutchison China Meditech Ltd. (Chi-Med), of Hong Kong Surufatinib CSF-1 antagonist; FGF1 receptor antagonist; pan-VEGF receptor antagonist Pancreatic and non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors FDA granted fast track designations 
Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib, ABC-294640) Oral sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor COVID-19 Submitted IND to FDA for phase IIa trial in up to 60 adults hospitalized with positive SARS-CoV-2 and pneumonia
Seattle Genetics Inc., of Bothell, Wash. Tukysa (tucatinib) Oral, small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of HER2 Breast cancer FDA approved for use in adults with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases, who have received 1 or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting; application was reviewed under real-time oncology review pilot program; NDA also part of Project Orbis

